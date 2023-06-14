Infinix has taken wraps off its new budget smartphone in India. The Infinix Note 30 5G is a new budget smartphone that comes with an upgraded design, improved cameras, and a new Dimensity chipset by MediaTek. Also Read - Infinix InBook X2 Slim goes on sale on Flipkart: Check price, specs

Infinix Note 30 5G price in India, colors, and availability

Infinix Note 30 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 15,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Those with Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards will get Rs 1,000 off making the final price Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. Also Read - Infinix Note 30 to come with ChatGPT-powered voice assistant; specs and colors

It comes in three colors, namely, Interstellar Blue, Magic Black, and Sunset Gold. The smartphone will go up for sale on June 22 at 12 PM on Flipkart.

Infinix Note 30 5G specifications and features

The Infinix Note 30 5G comes with an upgraded design when compared to the predecessor. It has a vegan leather back finish on the Orange shade which is similar to the finish of Infinix Zero 5G 2023.

The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. It is an LTPS panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has 580 nits of peak brightness and a modern aspect ratio.

It flaunts a triple-camera system on the back with a 108MP main lens. It has a 32MP camera on the front for clicking selfies and doing video calls. The device is capable of shooting 1080 60fps videos from both the front and rear cameras.

Under the hood, it is powered by a Dimensity 6080 octa-core chipset. For the unversed, it’s a newly released 6nm chipset by MediaTek. It is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also has 8GB of virtual RAM and up to 2TB of expandable storage.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It also has reverse-wired charging support. The device is claimed to go up to 75 percent in about 30 minutes.

It also supports Bypass charging which after a set percentage sends power directly to the motherboard so that the device doesn’t heat up when gaming while charging simultaneously.

The smartphone has an X-Axis Linear motor and AI smart charging technology. It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and has XOS 13 on top. It boasts a JBL-tuned stereo speaker setup for an immersive audio experience. The 5G comes with 14 5G bands and has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support.