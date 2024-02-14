Infinix has announced the launch date of its next smartphone in India. Infinix Hot 40i will be the company’s next entry-level device launching as early as this week in the country. It will succeed the Infinix Hot 30i and will come with a solid specs sheet. Some of its highlights include the 50MP dual cameras, up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, and an IP53 rating. Let’s take a look at its launch date and full specs.

Infinix Hot 40i India launch date

Infinix Hot 40i will launch on February 16 in India. The smartphone is expected to arrive in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. It will compete with the likes of smartphones from brands like Tecno, Itel, Realme, Redmi, and Samsung.

READ MORE Infinix Smart 8 Pro unveiled: Check out top features

Infinix has confirmed that the device will arrive in three colour variants in India, including the Black and Blue shade. Upon launch, the device will go on sale on Flipkart.

Infinix Hot 40i specifications and features

Infinix has revealed some of the key highlights of the smartphone. The Hot 40i will feature a large LCD display with an HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The screen will have an iPhone-like Dynamic Island, which Infinix calls Magic Ring. The same feature is also available in some other Infinix phones.

The smartphone will have a chrome side finish giving a premium in-hand feel. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support for added security. It will have an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The smartphone will have a dual-rear camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and an auxiliary sensor. The cameras will be assisted by an LED ring flash unit. We expect the device to be capable of shooting 1080p videos from the rear cameras.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset, as revealed by Infinix. It will be paired with up to 16GB of RAM (including the virtual RAM) and 256GB of onboard storage. Infinix has confirmed that the storage type used on the phone will be UFS 2.2. Additionally, it will have a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 2TB.

As far as the battery is concerned, the device will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The device is advertised to offer up to 20 hours of video playback. It will have a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. It will likely run on Android 13 OS out of the box with XOS on top.