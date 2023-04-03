comscore Infinix Hot 30i with Unisoc G37 goes on sale: Price, offers, and specs
    Infinix Hot 30i goes on sale at a launch price of Rs 8,999

    Infinix Hot 30i is the only phone in the segment with 16GB of total RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

    Infinix launched the Infinix Hot 30i last month in India. The smartphone comes with a glass-like shiny finish, dual cameras, and a 90Hz display. Starting today, the device will be available for purchase in the country. Also Read - Infinix Hot 30i debuts with Helio G37 and up to 16GB of RAM

    Infinix Hot 30i sale: Price, offers, colors

    The Infinix Hot 30i is priced at Rs 8,999 for the lone variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is the special launch price of the phone for a limited time. Also Read - Infinix Hot 30i full specs sheet leaked before launch: All you need to know

    The device comes in four color options Mirror Black, Glacier Blue, Diamond White, and Marigold. However, only the former two colors are currently on sale. We expect the other colors to be available later.

    The smartphone can be purchased on Flipkart. As usual, there’s 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Buyers also have a choice of Debit Card EMI and standard EMI.

    Infinix Hot 30i specifications and specifications

    The Infinix Hot 30i comes with a glass-like shiny finish that gives a premium feel. It has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution. It is a water-drop notch panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness, and Panda Glass protection.

    As for the optics, the smartphone boasts a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and an AI sensor. It has a 5MP camera on the front for clicking selfies. There’s an LED flash on the front as well as on the rear.

    The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. The RAM can be expanded from 8GB to 16GB with the help of Memfusion (virtual RAM). The storage as well is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

    It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. There’s a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

    • Published Date: April 3, 2023 1:54 PM IST
