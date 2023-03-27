comscore Infinix Hot 30i launched at a special price of Rs 8,999: Check details
    Infinix Hot 30i debuts with Helio G37 and up to 16GB of RAM

    Infinix Hot 30i is the only phone in the segment with up to 16GB of total RAM.

    • Infinix Hot 30i sports a large HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
    • Infinix Hot 30i is powered by MediaTek's Helio G37 SoC.
    • Infinix Hot 30i comes at a special price of Rs 8,999.
    Infinix has officially taken wraps off the all-new Infinix Hot 30i in India. The smartphone comes with a premium design on the back and MediaTek’s Helio processor under the hood. Also Read - Infinix Hot 30i full specs sheet leaked before launch: All you need to know

    Some of its highlights include a 90Hz display, dual cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

    Infinix Hot 30i price in India, colors, sale

    The Infinix Hot 30i is priced at Rs 8,999 for the lone variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is worth noting that this is the special price of the phone for a limited period. Also Read - Infinix GT 10 Pro to launch with 260W fast charging: Other specs

    It comes in four color options Mirror Black, Glacier Blue, Diamond White, and Marigold. However, only the former two colors appear to go on sale for now.

    The first sale of the phone begins on April 3 on Flipkart. As usual, there’s 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. There’s also a Debut Card EMI option available starting at Rs 808 per month.

    Infinix Hot 30i specifications

    The Infinix Hot 30i sports a glass-like shiny back on most colors except for the Marigold shade. The device has a 6.6-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution. The panel has 500 nits of peak brightness and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It has Panda Glass protection.

    It features a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and an AI sensor. Upfront, there’s a 5MP camera for clicking selfies. The device has an LED flashlight for the rear as well as for the front camera.

    Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. The RAM can be expanded from 8GB to 16GB with the help of Memfusion (virtual RAM. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

    It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. There’s a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

    • Published Date: March 27, 2023 1:12 PM IST
