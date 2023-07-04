Infinix Hot 30 5G is expected to feature a flat display and pack a 6,000mAh massive battery.

Infinix launched the Hot 30i smartphone sometime back in India, and now it appears to gear up for the release of Infinix Hot 30 5G. Now, the launch date of the smartphone has been revealed along with its design and key specs.

Infinix Hot 30 5G India launch date, expected price, and colors

The Infinix Hot 30 5G is said to launch on July 14 in India. It is worth noting that this isn’t the official launch date and the brand is yet to confirm the same.

We expect the smartphone to be priced under Rs 15,000. The device may arrive in more than a single variant. It is said to launch in Miami Orange, Aurora Blue, and Knight Black color options.

Infinix Hot 30 5G specifications and features

The Infinix Hot 30 5G will borrow some design elements from the recently launched Infinix Note 30 5G. The Miami Orange color of the phone will be similar to its Sunset Orange. It appears that Infinix is recycling the vegan leather Orange finish since it was also seen on the Infinix Zero 5G 2023.

The Hot 30 5G is expected to feature a large display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. Considering its price range, it will likely be an IPS LCD panel. The screen will be a flat punch-hole panel with thin bezels.

It may feature a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens. The LED flash will be vertically placed next to the camera sensors. There will be a single camera on the front for selfies placed in the punch hole.

There’s no information on the chipset inside the phone. We expect the phone to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will pack a bigger battery compared to its predecessor. It is said to come with a massive 6,000mAh battery and may get 18W or faster 33W charging support.

The phone is tipped to come with 14 5G bands, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for connectivity. It may also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner similar to its predecessor. The device will likely boot on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box with XOS 13 on top.

In other news about Infinix, the company launched the Infinix Note 30 5G recently with JBL-tuned speakers and Dimensity 6080 chipset. It also has a 108MP triple camera system on the back. The device boots on XOS 13 based on Android 13 OS.