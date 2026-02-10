iPhone-like colour, Nothing Phone 3-like design element! THIS Infinix Note 60 Pro seems like a mix of all

Infinix is all set to launch its next smartphone – the Note 60 Pro in India. Ahead of its arrival, the tech giant has revealed the design, colours, and key specifications that it will bring to us. Interestingly, the successor of the Infinix Note 50 Pro, seems to carry the Nothing Phone 3-like mini-LED screen at the back and even the iPhone 17 Pro-like orange colour variant. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series getting this iPhone-like feature; know how to use

What else to expect? Know everything about the Infinix Note 60 Pro here. Also Read: Apple may boost iPhone 18 Pro Max battery as Android phones hit 10,000mAh

Infinix Note 60 Pro design

The official teasers give us a clear look at what Infinix Note 60 Pro may look like. It will arrive in three colour options – Silk Green, Solar Orange, and Torino Black. However, the biggest highlighted feature is at the back, which is known as a Rear Matrix Display here, a mini-LED screen placed within the camera island. It is somewhat similar to what we have seen on gaming phones and even the Nothing lineup. It can be users for notifications, quick alerts or custom lighting effect. Also Read: iPhone 17e could arrive in February, just like last year’s model: Expected launch date, specs, price

Infinix Note 60 Pro specs and features that we know

The tech giant has confirmed that the Infinix Note 60 Pro features a 1.5k display with a 144Hz of refresh rate. The tech giant has confirmed that the Infinix Note 60 Pro features a 1.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, the tech giant suggested. To manage heat, the phone is also said to include a 3D IceCore VC cooling chamber, which seems like the phone is focused on gaming.

On the camera front, the Note 60 Pro is tipped to pack a 50MP Night Master Camera. Moreover, it is confirmed to pack a large 6,500mAh battery along with 90W charging support. Moreover, reports also hint that at least one model in the Note 60 lineup could support wireless charging, though official confirmation is still awaited.

However, the launch date is yet to be confirmed, so is the rest of the specifications and price. Hence, we must wait for the official launch day.