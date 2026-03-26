Android vs iPhone: Android now FASTER than iPhone for web browsing? Google remains

The claim comes after a set of performance improvements across newer Android phones. According to Google, things like opening websites, scrolling, and even typing in search bars should now feel quicker than before and in some cases, quicker than rival platforms like iPhone. Also Read: Google starts fixing Android Auto issues after users report connection problems

How are they measuring this? To back this, Google is pointing to two benchmarks – Speedometer and LoadLine. Speedometer basically checks how responsive a browser feels when you’re actually using it — tapping, scrolling, switching between things. LoadLine, on the other hand, focuses on how fast a webpage loads completely after you click on it. Also Read: OpenAI shuts down Sora: What happens to your videos now

These aren’t random numbers. They’re widely used by browser developers, so they do give a fair idea of real-world performance. Also Read: Pixel and Samsung users report Android Auto connection problems

So what has actually improved?

Google says newer Android phones now feel more “fluid” when browsing. That includes:

Pages loading a bit faster

Smoother scrolling on heavy sites

Less delay when interacting with elements

In terms of numbers, the company claims:

Around 4-6% faster page load times on newer devices

Up to 47% better scores on LoadLine compared to non-Android platforms

Now, on paper, that sounds like a big jump – especially the benchmark numbers.

What’s behind this change

Instead of one big upgrade, this seems to be a mix of smaller improvements. Google says it has worked on how hardware, Android itself, and the Chrome browser interact with each other. So rather than each layer working separately, things are more aligned now.

There’s also some level of tuning done with chipmakers and phone brands, especially for flagship devices.

What it actually means in real life

Here’s the thing, while the numbers look strong, the difference may not feel dramatic for everyone. If you’re on a newer Android phone, you might notice:

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Slightly quicker page loads

Fewer stutters on heavy websites

Overall smoother browsing

But your internet speed, the website itself, and your phone’s performance will still matter more in day-to-day use. Google is clearly trying to position Android as the faster option for browsing. And based on benchmarks, there is some improvement.