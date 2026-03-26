Gemini makes Google TV more useful with these 3 features

Google is bringing its Gemini AI to Google TV, and the update looks aimed at making TVs a bit more useful beyond just streaming. Instead of picking up your phone every time you need information, the idea here is to keep everything on the big screen. Also Read: YouTube fixes annoying CAPTCHA loop that blocked video playback

Google is adding a few features that actually fit well with how people use TVs at home. Also Read: ChatGPT can now help you compare products without opening multiple tabs

Richer visual answers on TV

One of the more practical additions is how Gemini now shows answers. Instead of just text, you get a mix of videos, images, and quick information blocks. Also Read: Apple testing ‘Ask Siri’ button, new UI ahead of WWDC 2026

For example, if you search for a recipe, it can pull up step-by-step videos along with instructions. Similarly, checking sports scores can show live updates along with where to watch the match.

This makes sense for a TV. You don’t want to read long text from a distance, so visual answers work better here.

Deep dive feature for learning

Google is also adding a “deep dive” option, which lets you explore topics in more detail.

You can pick a topic and Gemini will show a structured breakdown with visuals, short explanations, and related content. There are also prompts to explore further if you want to go deeper.

This turns the TV into something more than just a content screen. It can be useful for quick learning sessions, especially when multiple people are watching together.

Sports briefs for quick updates

Another feature that feels quite practical is sports briefs. Instead of opening apps or checking scores on your phone, you can get quick summaries directly on your TV.

These include short updates, match summaries, and key highlights from ongoing or recent games. It’s useful for people who want updates but don’t want to sit through full matches.

Rollout and availability

Google says these Gemini features are rolling out to supported Google TV devices in phases. As per reports, the rollout is starting with select regions first, and more users should get it gradually.

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Overall, the update keeps things simple. Don’t add too much, just make the TV a bit more useful in everyday use.