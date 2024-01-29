After weeks of promotions, Honor has finally confirmed the release date of its next smartphone in India. The Honor X9b will be the company’s second device after its comeback in the country. It is confirmed to be released in mid-February and is expected to compete with some other Chinese contenders. Let’s take a look at the launch date and expected specs of the upcoming smartphone.

Honor X9b India launch date

Honor X9b is scheduled to launch on February 15 in India. The smartphone is expected to arrive in the mid-range segment, competing with the likes of phones from Realme, Redmi, Infinix, Tecno, Motorola, and others.

Brace yourselves for a tech revolution! Unveiling the HONOR X9b on 15th February – a leap beyond curved displays. Get ready for the extraordinary with India's first ultra bounce display featuring 'Airbag' technology. Stay tuned! #HONORX9b #RIPTemperedGlass #ExploreHONOR pic.twitter.com/JLyP6tAHtx — Explore HONOR (@ExploreHONOR) January 29, 2024

The device is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000 segment. Rumors have it that the company will also launch a pair of TWS earbuds alongside the smartphone at the launch event. The long-rumored Honor Choicebuds will likely make it to the event and could be given in a bundle offer.

Honor X9b specifications (expected)

Honor X9b will be a 5G smartphone and it is expected to feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ display. It may have an AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, 1920 PWM dimming, and SGS glass protection. The panel may have a higher 1200 nits of peak brightness.

The device is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB of base RAM option and 12GB of top option. It will also likely have up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Expect the device to get virtual RAM support.

In terms of the cameras, the smartphone may feature a triple-rear camera system with a 108MP main lens, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Expect it to have a 16MP camera for shooting selfie videos and images.

As far as the battery is concerned, the device may house a massive 5,800mAh cell with 35W fast charging. It will also likely have reverse-wired charging via the USB Type-C port. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 14 OS with MagicOS on top.

The device will likely have an under-display fingerprint scanner for added security. Expect other features like IR blaster, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GNSS support.

It is worth noting that the Honor X9b is already available in China. The smartphone is sold in Sunrise Orange, Midnight Black, and Emerald Green shades. Let’s wait and see what all colours the company brings here in India.