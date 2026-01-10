Honor X80 Price, Key Specs Leak Ahead of Launch: 10,000mAh Battery Tipped

Honor is said to be working on a new smartphone – the Honor X80 – under its X-series. The upcoming device is expected to launch in China soon. Ahead of the official launch, its price and key specifications have surfaced online. Based on what has leaked so far, the phone seems to focus mainly on battery life. Also Read: Best Tech of CES 2026: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, Lenovo’s Rollable Laptops, Asus ROG XREAL R1 and the Future of Innovation

Honor X80 Price Tipped

According to information shared by tipster Digital Chat Station, the Honor X80 could be priced at around CNY 1,000, which roughly converts to Rs 13,000. If this pricing holds, the phone would sit in the budget segment. Honor has not confirmed the price or launch date yet.

Honor X80 Specifications (Expected)

The leak suggests that the Honor X80 will feature a large 6.81-inch LTPS display, offering a 1.5K resolution. There is no information yet on the refresh rate or other display-related features.

Internally, the phone is said to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series processor. The exact chip has not been named, but it is tipped to be a low-power variant. Other specifications, including RAM and storage options, are not known at this stage.

The biggest highlight of the Honor X80, based on the leak, is its battery. The phone is said to pack a 10,000mAh battery. If accurate, this would be one of the largest batteries seen in this price range so far.

The same tipster also mentioned that other brands are working on smartphones with similar large battery capacities, with more such devices expected to launch by the end of 2026. Honor, however, has recently launched the Power 2 smartphone with a massive 10,080mAh battery in China, catering to mid-range category.

How It Compares With Honor X70

The Honor X80 is expected to succeed the Honor X70, which was launched in China in July 2025. The X70 came with a 6.79-inch 1.5K display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, and an 8,300mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It also came with a single 50MP rear camera.