Honor has officially launched the Honor Pad X9 in India. This is the latest tablet that it recently unveiled in global markets. Also, this comes amid rumors of the brand making a comeback in the country. The all-new tablet comes with fresh internals over the predecessor. Some of its highlights include a larger and sharper display, metal body construction, and a Snapdragon chipset.

Honor Pad X9 India price, colors, and availability

The Honor Pad X9 is priced at Rs 14,499 for the lone 4GB + 128GB variant. The tablet comes in a single Gray color option and is already up for pre-orders on Amazon. Those who pre-order will get a free Flip cover. The sale of the tablet will begin on August 2.

Honor Pad X9 specifications and features

The Honor Pad X9 boasts a metal body making it slightly heavier coming at 499 grams. It sports an 11.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.07 billion colors. It has 400 nits of brightness and a 100 percent sRGB color gamut. Following are its dimensions – H – 1674mm, W – 267.3mm, T – 6.9mm.

The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 octa-core chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It apparently doesn’t have a microSD card slot. It packs a 7,250mAH battery with 22.5W charging speed. The tablet is said to offer up to 13 hours of local video playback on a single charge.

Honor has offered a 5MP autofocus camera on the back and a 5MP fixed focus camera on the front. The rear camera is capable of shooting Full-HD video. The tablet has 6 speakers with Hi-Res audio support. There’s an array of connectivity options like Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C. There’s no 4G or 5G option available. Lastly, the tablet boots on Android 13 OS with MagicOS 7.1 out of the box.

In other news about Honor, the company is expected to do a major comeback in the mobile segment with the Honor 90. The smartphone is rumored to launch at around Rs 45,000 price range. The device is already available in the global markets.

It comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, 200MP triple camera, and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. For security, it has an under-display fingerprint scanner. Does that sound interesting? What do you think about this upcoming phone in India?

Also let us know, your thoughts on the Honor Pad X9 in the comments below.