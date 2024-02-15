Honor Choice Watch, Earbuds X5 are new accessories to go with Honor X9b

Honor brand licensee HTech made a slew of announcements at an event on Thursday. Not only did it launch a brand-new Honor X9b smartphone that it claims is immune to accidental drops, but it also unveiled the new accessories that will go well with the phone: a new Choice Watch and a new pair of Choice Earbuds X5. The new smartwatch and truly wireless earbuds are part of the company’s plan to expand the ecosystem as it renews its focus on the Indian market. The new earbuds come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and dual-connection support, while the smartwatch has an AMOLED display and in-built GNSS support.

Honor Choice Earbuds X5 price, specifications

The new Choice Earbuds X5 adds to the already-crowded TWS market and brings notable features. The support for active noise cancellation (ANC) on the Honor Choice Earbuds X5 will appeal to most customers looking to enjoy music without disturbances. And those who are on calls mostly will find the support for environmental noise cancellation (ENC) helpful. The company claims the earbuds can last up to 35 hours with nine hours of continuous use on a single charge. There is a USB-C port on the bottom of the charging cradle.

The earbuds use 10mm drivers for “balanced and clear” sound quality over a Bluetooth 5.3 connection. You can customise gestures and allow dual connections using the dedicated mobile app, but pairing should be easier with support for Google’s Fast Pair technology. Gamers will find low latency support useful, while the IP54 rating for dust- and water-resistance will make the earbuds usable in wet conditions.

The Honor Choice Earbuds X5 will be available for Rs 1,999 starting February 16’s noon from Amazon, mainline stores, and Honor India’s website.

Honor Choice Watch price, specifications

The first smartwatch from HTech, the Honor Choice Watch has a premium design, which includes a rectangular dial and a crown on the right side. It has a 1.95-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 410×502 pixels and a pixel density of 332 PPI. This narrow-bezeled screen can get quite bright under sunlight, while the 2.5D glass makes it comfortable to use. You can choose from a wide range of straps, such as orange and blue, made from silicone, and black and white, made of matte finish material with aluminium alloy buckle.

The Choice Watch comes preloaded with eight built-in watch faces and 21 dynamic watch faces, all of which can be customised. You can download more watch faces from the store. It supports real-time monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen level, stress levels, and sleep quality. With five major satellite positioning systems such as GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and QZSS, this watch can offer accurate positising and location tracking, especially when you are sprinting or running without a phone. However, there is no support for India’s navigation system, NavIC. There are 120 workout modes on the smartwatch, but only some of which can be allowed on the watch at a time. The Honor Choice Watch also supports 5ATM water resistance.

The price of the Honor Choice Watch is Rs 5,999 and the first sale starts at noon on February 24 through Amazon, mainline stroes, and Honor India’s website.