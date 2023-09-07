Honor 90 5G will launch next week in India. HTech, which has inked a deal with Honor, has revealed the launch date of the new smartphone and has also revealed its online availability. The Honor 90 5G will likely be a mid-range smartphone with a fancy design and a host of features such as a curved AMOLED display, 200MP cameras, and fast charging.

Honor 90 5G India launch date and expected price

The Honor 90 5G will launch at 12:30 PM on September 14 in the country. The device will be made available for purchase on Amazon upon launch. If we go by the rumors, the device will likely launch under the Rs 35,000 price segment.

Honor 90 5G specifications and features

Honor 90 5G will come with a premium-looking design, although, the material used on the back and frame will mostly be plastic, similar to the global model. The smartphone is advertised to feature a Quad-Curved Floating display. It may have a 6.7-inch punch-hole panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The AMOLED screen is said to have 3840Hz PWM dimming support that will reduce strain on the eyes.

The smartphone will likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 octa-core SoC. The global model has up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. In India, the device may launch in limited variants to save some costs. It will likely pack a 5,000mAh non-removable battery with support for 66W fast charging.

In terms of options, the smartphone will have a triple camera system placed in a vertical alignment. The rear setup will be led by a 200MP main lens. It will be assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP auxiliary sensor. Upfront, there will be a 50MP camera for selfies and video chats. The global model is capable of shooting 4K videos from both the front and the rear cameras.

Hono 90 5G is confirmed to boot on the MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13 OS. The custom skin of Honor will have features of its own such as Magic Text that will intelligently identify text with an image and convert it into a file. Moreover, there will be Honor’s proprietary Health app, HonorShare, and more features.

And to clear the air, Honor phones will come with Google Play Store pre-installed and have Google Play Services support. That said, you will be able to download apps from a trusted store.

Honor is making an India comeback under the brand HTech. The company is headquartered in Gurgaon and has won a licensing deal with Honor. It will sell Honor smartphones in collaboration with PSAV India, which is a local firm that has a network of over 5,000 retailers and distributors.