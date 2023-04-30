Here s your first glimpse of the Google Pixel Fold

Google is set to host its annual developers’ conference — Google I/O 2023 — starting May 10. At the event, the company is expected to launch its budget Pixel 7a smartphone. In addition to that, the company is also expected to unveil its first foldable display smartphone, dubbed as the Google Pixel Fold. Ahead of the official launch, reports have leaked the first official-looking renders of the upcoming Pixel Fold smartphone. Also Read - Spotify revamps desktop app with Your Library sidebar: Here’s how your experience will change

These new images come as a courtesy of tipster Evan Blass, and they give us a detailed view of how the Google Pixel Fold will looking like when folded and when unfolded. The leaked images show that the Pixel Fold will come with a notebook-style folding design and that it will have thick bezels on the top and at the bottom, both when folded and when unfolded. The top bezel, when unfolded, will have a camera on the inside that will be stacked towards the right side. The right chassis will also hold the power button and the volume keys.

When folded, the Pixel Fold will have a full screen display with a punch-hole camera in the top middle section of the phone.

In a separate thread on Twitter, the tipster revealed that the Pixel Fold will be 5.5-inches tall, 3.1-inches wide and 0.5-inches thick when folded. Or in other words, it will measure 139.7mm x 79.5mm x 12.1mm when folded. On the other hand, when unfolded, the Pixel Fold will measure 5.5-inches x 6.2-inches x 0.2-inches. Overall, it will weighs 283 grams.

In addition to this, the details shared by the tipster reveal the Google Pixel Fold will come with a 9.5MP dual pixel front camera with 1.22 μm pixels, ƒ/2.2 aperture, and 84-degree field-of-view. The phone’s inner camera will measure 8MP and bear the specifications 1.12 μm pixels, ƒ/2.0 aperture, and 84-degree field-of-view. Furthermore, the phone will come with IPX8 water resistant certification, and it will have a USB type-C 3.2 gen 2 port. Blass says that the phone will ships in Obsidian and Porcelain colour variants.

Earlier this, tipster Jon Prosser revealed that the phone will be up for pre-orders via Google Store starting May 10 and that it will go on sale starting June 27. As far as the pricing is concerned, the Pixel Fold is tipped to start at $1,799 (Rs 1,47,463 approximately).