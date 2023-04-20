Foldable display smartphones are in vogue these days with Samsung being the trendsetter and other smartphone makers following suit. So far, Google has not jumped onto the foldable bandwagon, but reports suggest Google will announce its Pixel Fold during the Google I/O 2023 that will be help in May alongside Pixel 7A. While Google has remained tight lipped about its foldable device so far, reports have left little to imagination. Ahead of the official launch, here is everything we know about Google’s first foldable smartphone so far. Also Read - Google to launch Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold at Google I/O 2023: Here’s what we know so far

Everything we know about Google Pixel Fold so far

Google Pixel Fold name

While Google has not confirmed the name of its foldable smartphone yet reports suggest that the phone could be called 'Pixel Fold'. A report by 9to5Google says that the foldable smartphone goes by two codenames internally- "Passport" and "Pipit." Further, another report by the publication mentions that Google may call its foldable smartphone 'Pixel Notebook' to distinguish itself from Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold branding. That said, it remains unclear whether the codenames are for two distinctive devices or a single device.

Google Pixel Fold design

According to the images accessed by CNBC, the foldable smartphone will open like a book, and it will have a small tablet-sized 7.6-inch screen. The same report also says that the device will weigh around 283 grams.

Based on the concept models, Android Authority reported that each half of the phone can be 5.7mm thick without the camera bump and with the camera bump the thickness increases to 8.3mm. In addition to this, with the handset folded, its thickness is likely to be measured at around 11.4mm without the camera bump, and 14mm with it.

Further, Pixel Fold may be available in two colours, a shade of black or grey and likely white, as reported by 9to5Google.

Unofficial renders of the phone shared by by Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech suggest that the Pixel Fold may come with a glossy glass back panel, a shiny camera bar, and a centered hole punch camera on the front display. The back of the smartphone is likely to feature a large camera bump which runs along the phone but not connecting to the edges.

Google Pixel Fold screen

Android Authority reports that Google Pixel Fold could have a flexible panel on the inside made from ultra-thin glass with a maximum brightness of 1200 nits. When closed, the Pixel Fold is expected to offer a 5.79-inch front display with a punch-hole selfie camera.

A report from Android police mentions that Google will source the display from Samsung based on next-gen M13 material. However, Google is reportedly not going to use the most advanced foldable screen tech, as per Android Authority.

Google Pixel Fold hinge design

As per a video by Youtuber Dave 2D, Google plans to use a teardrop hinge with a crease likely to be gentler than that of the Samsung Galaxy Fold. Through this hinge, Google can provide users with a completely flat device when folded.

A report from CNBC claims that the smartphone’s hinge will be the “most durable hinge on a foldable.”

Google Pixel Fold specification

According to CNBC, Google Pixel Fold will be powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip with a battery that can last for 24 hours or up to 72 hours in low battery mode.

The smartphone is likely to be offered in 256GB and 512GB variants with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that doubles as a power button, reported 9to5Google.

Google Pixel Fold pricing

The Google Pixel Fold is likely to cost upward of $1,700 which is Rs 1,40,000 approximately.