Google Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold price, released leaked online: Check details

Google is all set to host Google I/O 2023 at its headquarters in Mountain View, California, starting May 10. Ahead of event, reports have shared details about the two key announcements that Google is expected to make at its annual developers’ conference. The company is likely to introduce its first ever foldable display smartphone, dubbed as the Google Pixel Fold, at the event. In addition to this, the company is expected to unveil its next-generation budget smartphone, that is, the Google Pixel 7a at the event. Also Read - Fresh Google Pixel 7a leak shows off familiar design, colour variants

Google to a report by noted tipster Jon Prosser, Google will officially launch the Google Pixel 7a smartphone, which will succeed last year’s Pixel 6a, on May 10, which is when the event kickstarts. It is expected to be available for purchase immediately after the announcement. It will be available in four colour variants — Charcoal, Snow, Sea, and Coral. However, the Coral colour variant will be exclusive to Google Store. The tipster says that even as Google launch the Pixel 7a smartphone, it will not be discontinuing the Pixel 6a smartphone. That said, we do expect major price cuts there. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a at Rs 27,499 on Flipkart is a deal not to miss

Google, as mentioned before, will also be making its debut in the foldables market with the launch of the Pixel Fold. The tipster says that the Google Pixel Fold will be launched on May 10 alongside the Pixel 7a smartphone. This smartphone will be available for pre-orders at the Google Store starting May 10 and from partners and carriers starting May 30. The tipster says that it will be available for purchase starting June 27.

Google Pixel 7a

Charcoal, Snow, Sea (light blue), and Coral (Google Store only) Announcement: May 10, available for purchase immediately 6a will not be discontinued. — jon prosser (@jon_prosser) April 17, 2023

According to a separate report by 9To5 Google, the Pixel 7a is expected to be available at a starting price of $499 (Rs 40,902 approximately), which is $50 more than the starting price of Pixel 6a. The Pixel Fold, on the other hand, is expected to start at $1,799 (Rs 1,47,463 approximately).