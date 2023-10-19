Google Pixel 8 to be made in India, will become available in 2024

Google is all set to join leading mobile manufacturers in producing ‘Made in India’ smartphones. Rick Osterloh, Head of Pixel devices at Google said, “India is a priority market for Google for Pixel devices”. Rick was speaking at the Google for India event held in New Delhi today. Google will start its ‘Made in India’ journey with Pixel 8 and the ‘Made in India’ Pixel 8 will start to roll out in 2024. With this announcement, Google will be the latest company to manufacture its smartphones in India. Many leading smartphone manufacturers including Apple, Samsung and some Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi, Tecno, and Oppo are already manufacturing smartphones in India.

The company said that it will partner with international and domestic manufacturers to produce Pixel smartphones locally. However, Google is yet to announce who will be its local manufacturing partner in India.

“Today we see an even greater opportunity to make Pixel smartphones available to more people in India, and are very excited to announce our plan to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India. We intend to start with the Pixel 8, and will partner with international and domestic manufacturers to produce Pixel smartphones locally. We expect these devices to start to roll out in 2024, joining India’s “Make in India” initiative,” Google said in a blog post.