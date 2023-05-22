Google Pixel 8 series: Here's everything we know so far

Google recently launched its Pixel 7a. With this phone, Google Pixel 7 series is complete and the focus has been shifted to the next generation of the Google Pixel line up that is Google Pixel 8. Also Read - Android 14 screen recording feature will let you leave out important notifications

Google's Pixel series typically consists of a main phone with the same name as the series, a Pro variant, and a budget version that launches six months after the first two. This has been Google's pattern for the past few years and we expect Google will follow the same with its Pixel 8 series. That means Google is likely to launch the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro sometime in October.

Google Pixel 8 series launch date

Google has been launching its new Pixel series in October each year except Pixel 5 was launched by Google on September 30. So, we expect Google Pixel 8 series to be launched in October this year. The October launch will include Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Currently, there is no information on the budget version of the Pixel 8 series, which could be Pixel 8a.

Google Pixel 8 series specifications

CPU and RAM

Google Pixel 8 series may come with Google Tensor G3, which has been codenamed ‘Zuma’, as reported by Android Authority (via WinFuture). It will be based on Samsung’s Exynos SoC and it will feature a nine-core configuration with a peak clock frequency of 3.09GHz.

Tech reporter Mishaal Rahman found “Advanced Memory Protection” in Android 14. This feature prevents errors in managing memory in native coding languages, like the Memory Tagging Extension (MTE) on ARMV9 CPUs. The previous generation of Tensor chips has ARMV8.2 CPU cores and so they can’t use the feature.

Android 14’s MTE feature is compatible with ARMV8.5+ devices, so there is an anticipation that Google Tensor will get modern CPU cores with Tensor G3.

In addition to this, Google Pixel 8 will come with 8GB RAM and the Pixel 8 Pro will have 12GB of RAM.

Display

Google Pixel 8 may come with a display with 2268x 1080 pixels resolution and Pixel 8 Pro may come with 2822 x 1344 pixels resolution.

Camera

Tipster Kuba Wojciechowski has revealed that Google Pixel 8 series may support staggered HDR technology. Sensors that were used on the earlier version of Pixel phones do not support this technology. So, we can see the Isocell GN2 camera sensor in Pixel 8 series.

The Pixel 8 will have two cameras set up at the rear- a main sensor and an ultrawide sensor. Pixel 8 Pro will have three cameras set up main, ultrawide, and periscope telephoto sensor.

Design

Google Pixel 8 Pro is getting a bit of design change. The rear camera module will now come in one “Pill” glass. Earlier, we have seen the “Pill” plus “Circle” design in Pixel 7 Pro. Pixel 8 Pro will have a 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.7mm overall dimension, which is similar to Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 8 will be slightly smaller than Pixel 7. Its dimensions will be 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm. Google Pixel 7 dimensions are 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm.

Thermometer

Google Pixel 8 Pro will have an IR thermometer under the camera flash. This can be used to measure the temperature of objects.

Price

Google launched Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at $599 and $899. The successors, Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro also launched at the same prices of $599 and $899, respectively. We expect the Google Pixel 8 series to be along similar lines.