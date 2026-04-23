Google Gemini app leaks highlight new sidebar, icons, and live interface changes

Google is working on a fresh update for its Gemini app on Android. The new update will majorly focus on improving the overall look along with usability of the app. Early reports indicate that the tech giant is testing a cleaner design with brighter visuals. Additionally, there will be a more organized layout inside the Gemini app. These changes will not make the app easier but will enhance daily tasks. Also Read: Google launches Gemini 3.1 Flash TTS, a new AI voice model that supports 70+ languages

New Updates for Gemini: Redesigned app and Background

One of the key changes that we could expect in the Gemini app is the app’s background design. According to reports, the company could replace the current light blue back ground with a more vibrant color. This new color will include a soft gradient, enhancing the visual appeal. This change might make the interface look more modern. Also Read: Google adds Notebooks to Gemini AI: What is the new feature and how does it help users stay organised

Reportedly, the app may move away from a plain background. Instead, there might come a slightly refined look that feels less flat. These are small changes, but will improve the overall user experience without changing core features. Also Read: Big update coming: Google Gemini may soon import ChatGPT chat history

New Layout and Icons

Google is also testing a simple layout for the Gemini app, including clean icons and less clutter on the screen. This layout will be built to help users navigate the app more easily.

These updates are expected to be applied to regular chats as well as temporary conversations. Moreover, it will improve the Gemini Live feature, too. The Live feature in Gemini is the area where users interact in real time. A clean layout will make these features easier to handle and access.

Gemini Live Experience to Get Changes

Besides layout, Gemini Live section might receive some noticeable changes. Reports highlight that Google is testing different background styles for light and dark modes. This will bring more variation instead of a single dark interface.

Another major change that we could expect is the addition of new animated button. If this new button is included, then it may replace the current waveform-style animation used during voice interaction. The new design will make users feel more modern and responsive.

Navigation Improvements

Gemini sidebar will also see major redesigning. Rather than covering only part of the screen, it will expand to full width when opened. The Account Switcher could also be moved to the bottom of the sidebar, making the main screen look cleaner.

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Availability

These upcoming features are still under testing, however, these changes were found via an early app version. While they are not officially released, Google may change or remove some of these inclusions before the final rollout.