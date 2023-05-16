Google rolls out critical update for Pixel phones to fix battery issue

Google Pixel users recently reported severe battery drain and overheating issues on their units. It was later found that a Google app update rolled out recently caused Pixel phones to consume battery at a much faster rate, thereby, leading to overheating. Google has now confirmed it has begun rolling out an update to fix those issues on Pixel phones. Also Read - Best flagship-grade phones under Rs 40,000

The battery drain and overheating issues originated from a “backend change” within the Google app, Google confirmed to 9to5Google. The battery drain issue affected Pixel devices mainly, which their users flagged by attributing it to the latest Google app versions and the May 2023 update, which was rolled out to Pixel phones earlier this month. Also Read - Pixel 7a launched as Google's first 64MP camera phone at Google I/O 2023

According to the report, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series users were mostly affected by the battery drain bug. Users reported that after they updated the Google app on their devices to the latest version, the battery life was reduced to less than half of what it was earlier. There are, however, no reports of users of phones from other OEMs, too, facing the battery drain issue. It could be because of the fact that the Google suite of apps on Pixel phones uses a different framework for updates from that on phones from other brands. Also Read - Google IO 2023: How to watch the livestream, what to expect

The fix to the battery drain problem is now rolling out to all Pixel users. This is a ‘server-side’ update, which means it does not require you to install any app updates or system upgrades and will be implemented automatically. Google says the update should fix the problem “immediately.”

Pixel 7a launch

Meanwhile, Google has launched its latest affordable phone, the Pixel 7a in India. The new Pixel 7a comes with some notable upgrades over the last year’s Pixel 6a. For instance, the rim and the visor of the Pixel 7a use metal instead of plastic, and, more importantly, a Pixel A-series phone uses a high refresh rate on the display, for the first time ever.

The Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ OLED 90Hz display, which is nearly the same as used on the Pixel 7. It also uses the same Google Tensor G2 chip that powers the Pixel 7 series flagship phones. The main camera has also been upgraded to use a 64MP sensor, instead of a 50MP sensor. Google says it would allow the Pixel 7a to capture more light and click more-detailed shots. The phone also comes with a bigger battery but with slightly slower 18W fast charging. There is wireless charging support also available on the Pixel 7a.