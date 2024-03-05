Google has rolled out a bunch of new features and teased more tools to its Pixel devices with the new March Pixel Feature Drop. The new feature drop from Google brings some minor enhancements to the overall Pixel experience. For instance, the Call Screen feature can now identify no responses from the caller and suggest prompts, accordingly; Instagram on Pixel phones now supports uploading high-quality photos and videos; and the Pixel Watch now has public transit directions, among other features. The March Pixel Feature Drop is available in all markets except the US, but some features will become fully functional after March 11.

New Pixel phone features

— Call Screen: When you enable Call Screen for a call, you will see options to tap a “Hello?” or “I’ll be right there.” button to prompt the caller in case they go silent. There are more response buttons available for the Call Screen features on Pixel 6 and newer phones in English in the US only.

— Instagram uploads: With the new update, you can upload Ultra HDR photos and 10-bit HDR videos to Instagram on your Pixel phone. This will work on devices such as Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, and Pixel 7 Pro. To use the feature, you have to ensure it is turned on in both Instagram and Pixel Camera settings.

— Fast Pair: Google is also making some changes to how Fast Pair devices show up on your Pixel phones. Now, when you open ‘Connected devices’ inside Pixel settings, you will see Fast Pair headphones under the “Previously used with account” section.

— App screen sharing: When sharing your screen, you can now choose between recording or casting a single app’s screen or the entire phone’s. This feature is now available on supported Pixel devices and will be a key part of the upcoming Android 15.

— Circle to Search: One of the most talked-about features recently, Circle to Search is coming to the Pixel 7 series soon after it was made available to the Pixel 8 series.

New Pixel Watch features

— Auto Workout Mode: Your Pixel Watch can now detect when you start or stop running, walking, doing elliptical, biking outdoors, running on a treadmill, or rowing.

— Public Transit Directions: Announced at the MWC 2024, this feature will show recommended routes with departure times for public transport services, such as metro rail or bus, on the Pixel Watch.

— New Health features: Pixel Watch is getting Pace Training, Heart Zone Training, and a Fitbit Relax app.