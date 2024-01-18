Circle to Search update: Google gives plenty of tools to its users to let them look for anything on the Internet. While Google Search is its conventional form has been helping users look for information for over 25 years, over the years Google has refined this feature by adding more ways to look for data online. For example, users can use their voices for searching. Users can also use Google Lens and images to look for information. Apart from this, users can also use features such as Hum to Search, multi-search and About this Result feature for the same. Now, the company in partnership with Samsung has announced a new way to search online — Circle to Search.

For the unversed, Samsung hosted Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event last night wherein the company announced the Galaxy S24 Series, which includes the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24 Plus and the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones. This smartphone series comes with Google’s new Circle to Search feature.

What is Circle to Search feature?

Circle to Search is a gesture-driven feature that lets users search for information simply by circling or scribbling on their smartphone screens. “Now, with a simple gesture, you can select what you’re curious about in whatever way comes naturally to you — like circling, highlighting, scribbling or tapping — and get more information right where you are,” Google wrote in a blog post announcing the feature.

To use this feature, all users need to do is long press the home button or navigation bar on their Android smartphone to activate Circle to Search. From there, users can select any item that their see on their screens to quickly find similar, shoppable options from retailers across the web. “You could scribble the bag and tap on the boots to look those up, too — all without leaving where you are. When you’re done, simply swipe away and you’re right back where you started,” the company added.

Circle to Search availability

As far as availability is concerned Circle to Search is already available on the Galaxy S24 Series. Google said that it will be rolling out this feature to select premium Android phones starting with the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro starting January 31.