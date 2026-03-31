Google Pixel 11 leak reveals design: Subtle changes with thinner bezels

Google is working on its next flagship smartphone, and rumors and leaks are giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming device. The Google Pixel 11 has been leaked in CAD renders, and based on the leaks, it is clear that Google is not making any significant changes to the device. Also Read: Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold leak suggests thinner body and camera redesign

Google Pixel 11 Renders Reveal Design Changes

The Google Pixel 11 is expected to have a smaller display bezel compared to the previous version. This could improve the overall look of the device. Nevertheless, the design is largely the same compared to the previous version. Pixel 11 is expected to have the signature camera bar on the back. In addition, it also appears with a darker finish that makes it stand out. The device will also have a flat frame and rounded edges. Also Read: The Most Anticipated Smartphone Launches Of 2026 That We Are Excited For!

Display and Processor

For display, the device is also expected to have a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED screen. It is also expected to have an adaptive refresh rate. The adaptive refresh rate will also improve the overall battery life.

Under the hood, the smartphone is reported to have a new Tensor G6 processor. It is expected to improve the overall performance and battery life of the device. Google Pixel 11 is also expected to have 12GB of RAM.

Battery and Storage

The leaks indicate that the Pixel 11 will have a 5,000mAh battery. This should be able to provide power for a full day of usage under normal conditions.

The Pixel 11 might switch to different modem, which could improve network performance. The smartphone will have a similar size to the previous model, but there might be slight differences in thickness.

Launch Timeline

The Pixel 11 launch is expected to be in August 2026. This follows the usual pattern for Google, which launches Pixel models in August. The Pixel 11 should start at around $799, which is similar to the previous model.

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The Pixel 11 launch timing positions it between major releases from other brands. This positions the Pixel 11 as an important release in the premium segment.