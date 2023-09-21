Google Pixel 4a: If you are one of those who owns a Google Pixel 4a then it is time for you to upgrade as the company has ended software support for Pixel 4a. The smartphone did not receive the September security update that Google rolled out recently and the device was also missing from the list of supported Pixel devices for the new security update. The last update to Pixel 4a was released in August 2023. The device was released three years back in August 2020 just weeks ahead of Pixel 5 launch and was a small upgrade over the Pixel 3a. The device was also unpopular among the enthusiast as anyone who was looking for a pure Android experience upgraded to Pixel 5 rather than Pixel 4a.

Google was planning to end support for Pixel 4a for quite some time as the device also did not find its place in the list of phones supported for Android 14 developer preview. Now, it is clear that the tech giant has no plans to carry forward the software support for this device. It is worth mentioning here that the company has ended support for only the non-5G variant of Pixel 4a. The Pixel 4a 5G variant is still receiving all the updates from the company and has received the Android security patch for September and it was also eligible for Android 14 developer previews. The 5G variant is also likely to receive Android 14 stable update as and when it rolls out.

How will it impact Pixel 4a users?

The Pixel 4a users will not miss out on new features coming out from the company from time to time. Google also release security patches for supported device regularly as cyber-criminals look for security flaws to break into your system and companies regularly patch those flaws with updates. Without Google’s software support, Pixel 4a devices are now more vulnerable to cyber-attack. In addition to this, users may also experience degradation in their device performance and battery life as sometimes these updates are designed to fix problems and streamline the operating system.

Google has ended software support for Pixel 4a within three years of its launch whereas Apple is still providing software support to its iPhones that are much older than Pixel 4a. Apple iPhone XR, which was released in 2018 recently received iOS 17 update.

The Pixel 4a is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, coupled with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It was initially released with Android 10 and was upgradable to Android 13. The device packs a 3,140mAh battery with 18W charging support. The smartphone also features Live Caption support, as well as an Always-On.

The Pixel 4a has a single 12.2MP rear camera with a wide-angle lens and OIS support. It was a compact smartphone measuring 5.81 inches in length and 143g in weight.