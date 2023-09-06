Android update: Google today announced a host of new features for its Android operating system. These new features are a part of its September feature drop, and the company has already started rolling out these features to its Android users across the globe. Google says that Android’s new features are focused on the everyday usage of Android and that they will make it easier for users to stay connected and on top of their tasks.

So, there is everything we know about the new features coming to Android operating system.

What’s new in Android OS?

Assistant At a Glance widget

One of the important updates coming to the Android operating system is updates to the Assistant At a Glance widget. Google said that as a part of the update, this feature will now use AI to give users important information such as high-precision weather alerts, dynamic travel updates and upcoming event reminders on their phone’s home screen.

Image Q&A on Lookout

Google is also rolling out the Image Q&A feature on its Lookout app. This feature will make visual content more accessible to people with low vision by using AI to generate more detailed descriptions. “After opening an image, you can type or use your voice to ask follow-up questions to learn more about what is in the image,” Google wrote in a blog post announcing the development. The company also said that the Lookout is also making 11 new languages available on its app, which includes Japanese, Korean and Chinese. With this, Google’s Lookout app will now support a total of 34 languages.

Google Wallet Pass

Google Wallet Pass is getting a photo import feature that can be used to digitise passes that have a barcode or a QR code, such as gym or library cards. Users can upload an image of the pass to store a secure, digital version of it in their Google Wallet.

Android Auto

Google also announced that new communication apps are coming to Android Auto soon. The list includes the likes of Webex by Cisco and Zoom. With these apps, users will be able to start and join conference calls by audio and browse meeting schedules from their cars’ displays. The company said that active calls will be managed through Android Auto, which will enable users to mute their microphones when needed and end the call when finished.

Fitbit and Google Fit update

Lastly, the company said users will be able to start their day by hearing about their activity and sleep data from Fitbit or Google Fit in personal Routines. “To get started, add your hours slept and sleep start time to your Good morning Routine. Then say, “Hey Google, good morning” to hear a recap of your sleep stats in the morning,” Google added.