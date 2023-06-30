The limited edition (only 400 units) Pixel Fold is in in Obsidian colour and comes with metallic highlights on the edges and more.

After announcing its first foldable smartphone, Pixel Fold, at Google I/O 2023, the company has started shipping the foldable smartphone beginning June 27 to those who pre-ordered it from Google Store.

Now, the company has created a special version of its Pixel Fold to commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip hop. The limited edition (only 400 units) Pixel Fold is in in Obsidian colour and comes with metallic highlights on the edges and the camera bar along with special logo.

For the unversed, the birth of hip hop is traced back to 1973 when DJ Kool Herc used two record players to extend and loop the percussion breaks of songs, creating a seamless transition between the two records to make the songs more danceable. Since then, hip hop has evolved into a powerful force in the music industry that celebrates 50 years of dancing, mixing, rhyming, and much more.

If you are wondering how you can get this limited edition smartphone, then we have a bad news for you. Pixel Fold “Hip Hop 50” edition is a special foldable that you can’t buy. Google is only giving it to some people through its #GiftFromGoogle program. The phone comes in a suitcase record player made by Victrola.

Courtney Hill via Twitter showed how it looks.

The set comes with the Pixel Fold Hip Hop 50 edition, as well as the Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro. It also has “It’s All G” jewelry made by Simone I. Smith and a vinyl box set from Mass Appeal with five 45 RPM records. Under the gifts and a letter from Google, there is a working Victrola player to play the records.

In 2017, for the 44th anniversary of the genre, the company’s homepage had an interactive Doodle that let you mix and scratch records to create your own hip hop sound.

The Google Pixel Fold has a 7.6-inch OLED internal display with a 6:5 aspect ratio, a 2208×1840 pixel resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, Ultra Thin Glass protection, 1,000 nits of brightness and HDR support. It also has a 5.8-inch OLED external display with a FHD+ resolution, a 2092×1080 pixel resolution, 1200nits of brightness and HDR support.

It has a hinge that can bend 180 degrees smoothly and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and IPX8 water resistant design.

The phone runs on Google’s Tensor G2 chip that has 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage space.

Google Pixel Fold sports a 9.5MP dual pixel front camera with 1.22μm pixel width, ƒ/2.2 aperture and 84-degree field of view.