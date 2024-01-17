Samsung is gearing up to unveil its latest flagship smartphones at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today. The event will start on January 17 at 1PM ET (11.30 pm IST) in San Jose, California. The highlight of the event is the Galaxy S24 series and a host of new ‘Galaxy AI’ features accompanying these new phones. Here’s everything we know and expect from the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to come with a 6.8-inch QHD+ flat display and might feature a titanium chassis. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be available in four colours – Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, Onyx Black, and Amber Yellow, with exclusive colours such as Orange, Light Blue, and Light Green available at Samsung’s online store. The device could be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and may support faster 65W charging.

The smartphone is rumoured to come with a 200MP camera, 10x periscope zoom camera and 100x Space Zoom feature. The camera setup on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to get a revamp, with the 10X periscope camera being replaced with a 5X telephoto camera.

Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ are expected to retain the same sizes as their predecessors, featuring a 6.2-inch and 6.5-inch LTPO panel, respectively. These smartphones are rumoured to have dynamic refresh rates that can fluctuate between 1Hz and 120Hz. The Galaxy S24+ might sport a QHD+ resolution, while the S24 will likely retain FHD+. The Galaxy S24 and S24+ are expected to feature a new version of Armor Aluminum and come in four standard colours, including Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow.

The Galaxy S24 and S24+ are likely to be available in two chipset options – Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The Snapdragon-powered models are expected to be exclusive to the US, while the Exynos ones will be available in other markets. The RAM capacity of the S24+ might be increased to 12GB, while the S24 will likely continue with 8GB. Both models might have slightly larger batteries than their predecessors, but their charging speeds are expected to remain the same.

The camera hardware of both models is expected to remain unchanged, with the primary sensor being 50MP.

Galaxy AI

Samsung has been promoting the “Galaxy AI,” setting the theme for the Galaxy Unpacked event, which might focus more on AI rather than hardware improvements for the new smartphones. With the new Galaxy S24 series, Samsung is promoting the “Galaxy AI,” a suite of AI-powered features for the upcoming smartphones. Rumours suggest that the features of Galaxy AI will include AI wallpaper, real-time phone call translation, a Magic Editor-like photo enhancement tool, and AI-powered zoom-in. The keyboard is expected to offer users five conversational tones and the ability to use an AI-infused Notes app. Samsung’s Gauss AI is expected to power the system and cover language, image, and code generation.