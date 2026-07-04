Fire-Boltt’s first smartphone spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch: Here’s what we know

Fire-Boltt is preparing to enter the smartphone market, and the company’s first handset has now surfaced online ahead of its official launch. While Fire-Boltt has already confirmed that it will launch smartphones under its new Boltt branding, a recent benchmark listing has revealed what could be the first model along with some of its key hardware details. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 launching today in India: How to watch livestream, expected specifications

According to recent leaks, the first smartphone could be called the Boltt Evo 4G. The device has also appeared on Geekbench, giving an early look at the processor, RAM, software version and benchmark scores. While Fire-Boltt has not officially confirmed these specifications yet, the listing suggests the launch may not be too far away. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 Geekbench listing reveals key specs ahead of launch

Boltt Evo 4G specifications tipped

The Geekbench listing identifies the phone as the Boltt Evo and points to a motherboard carrying the codename “ums9230_6h10”. Based on the details available, this corresponds to the UNISOC T7250 processor. Also Read: Motorola Signature Set For January 7 Launch In India: Here’s What We Know So Far

The processor packs an octa-core CPU with six efficiency cores running at 1.61GHz and two performance cores clocked at 1.82GHz. It is an entry-level chipset built for affordable phones, so users can expect it to handle everyday tasks without much difficulty.

The Geekbench listing also suggests the phone could ship with Android 16 and 4GB RAM. It scored 440 in the single-core test and 1,470 in the multi-core test, giving an early idea of the kind of performance users can expect.

What kind of performance can users expect?

Going by the processor, the Boltt Evo 4G is likely to be aimed at users looking for a basic smartphone for everyday use. The same processor is already found in phones such as the Realme C71, OPPO A6c, POCO C71 and Lava Bold N2 Pro.

That means users can expect performance suited for everyday tasks like calling, messaging, web browsing, social media, video streaming, and light gaming. It is not expected to be aimed at heavy gaming or demanding workloads, which is fairly common in this price category.

Reports have also suggested that Fire-Boltt’s first batch of smartphones could be priced below Rs 20,000, putting them in the budget segment where competition is already quite strong.

What else is known?

Fire-Boltt has already confirmed that its first smartphone lineup will include both the Evo and Ace series, with models available in both 4G and 5G variants. The company has also said that the phones will be manufactured in India and sold through Flipkart.

Although an official launch date has not been announced yet, the recent benchmark appearance suggests development is moving ahead. Fire-Boltt is stepping into a market where brands like Lava, Realme, POCO and OPPO already have several options across different price points. That means pricing alone may not be enough to stand out.

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The company is entering a crowded market, so pricing won’t be the only thing buyers look at. Software experience, timely updates and after-sales support will matter just as much. Since Fire-Boltt already sells smartwatches and audio products, it will also be interesting to see if the company builds features that let all of its devices work together, although it hasn’t shared anything on that yet.