OnePlus Nord 6 Geekbench listing reveals key specs ahead of launch

OnePlus is reportedly working on its next Nord-series phone, dubbed the OnePlus Nord 6. The device has appeared on Geekbench, revealing some of its key specifications ahead of an official launch. OnePlus has not officially confirmed anything yet, but the listing gives an idea of what the phone may offer. Also Read: OnePlus 16 could bring 200MP camera and massive 9,000mAh battery: Report

OnePlus Nord 6 Geekbench listing

A OnePlus phone with the model number CPH2795 has been spotted on Geekbench, and this model number is widely believed to belong to the OnePlus Nord 6. The listing mentions a motherboard codenamed “sun,” which is linked to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. This is the same chipset used in the OnePlus Turbo 6 that launched in China. Also Read: Top camera phones under Rs 25,000 you can buy in 2026

The octa-core processor is shown with a prime core clocked at 3.21GHz. If the information on Geekbench is accurate, the Nord 6 is expected to offer an upgrade over the hardware used in the previous Nord model.

RAM, software, and benchmark scores

The Geekbench listing shows the phone with 10.93GB of RAM, which likely translates to a 12GB RAM variant. The device is also listed as running Android 16.

In terms of performance, the phone scored 2,019 points in the single-core test and 6,503 points in the multi-core test. These scores fall in line with what is typically seen in the upper mid-range segment. However, benchmark scores should be taken lightly, as the tested unit may not be the final retail version.

OnePlus Nord 6 launch timeline

OnePlus has not confirmed a launch date for the Nord 6 so far. That said, recent leaks indicate the phone could be introduced later this quarter. The device has also appeared on several certification platforms, including TUV, IMEI, SIRIM, and TDRA, which usually suggests that a launch is approaching. The TUV listing also points to support for 80W wired fast charging.

Trending Now

Rebranded Turbo Model?

Earlier rumours pointed to the Nord 6 being a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6. However, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset strengthens the possibility that it could instead be based on the OnePlus Turbo 6, which is expected to launch in China first. The Turbo 6 is said to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a dual rear camera setup, a 16MP front camera, and a large 9,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.