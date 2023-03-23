Asus’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) phones are popular among gamers, and the latest announcement from the company is exciting for ROG fans. The launch date for the next ROG Phone — the ROG Phone 7 — is out. In a tweet, Asus announced the ROG Phone 7 will be launched in India on April 13. There will be simultaneous launches in Taiwan, Germany, and New York. Also Read - Asus ProArt Mouse with Asus Dial support launched in India

The ROG Phone 7 will take things forward from where the ROG Phone 6 left. That means there will be even faster performance and more gaming-centric features on the phone, which leaves no stone unturned when it comes to a high-end mobile gaming experience. Asus has not revealed what changes will come but the ROG Phone 7 was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website recently along with some specifications that tell us what to expect. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 7 India variant spotted on Geekbench: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and more

According to the listing, there will be at least three variants of the Asus ROG Phone 7, much like the ROG Phone 6. The marquee variant is likely to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor — Qualcomm’s latest and greatest. There may be variants with Dimensity processors, as well, but it is unclear if they will tag along with the main phone to the event on April 13. The listing also revealed there will be 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, while the phone would run Android 13.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 also made a visit to the TENAA certification website, where it was spotted that the phone would come with a 5850mAh battery. Asus may choose to market this as a 6000mAh battery, similar to the battery size on the predecessor ROG Phone 6. The phone was also spotted on the 3C certification website, according to which the ROG Phone 7 would feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 165Hz.

Other bells and whistles of the Asus ROG Phone 7 are not clear, but we are still some days away from the launch. That means Asus may drop more teasers to reveal some specifications of the ROG Phone 7.