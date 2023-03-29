Asus has scheduled to launch its upcoming gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone7, on April 13. The Asus ROG Phone 7 will succeed the ROG Phone 6 and offer a brand new chipset and a few improvements. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 7 launch in India set for next month: Check details

Now, ahead of its launch, the key specifications of the phone have been leaked by the tipster Digital Chat Station. Also Read - Asus ProArt Mouse with Asus Dial support launched in India

Asus ROG Phone 7 specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 7 lineup will comprise the ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. The new specs leak is for the former model. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 7 India variant spotted on Geekbench: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and more

Starting with the looks, the ROG Phone is expected to feature a similar design footprint as the ROG Phone 6. It will feature a 6.78-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. It is an E4 AMOLED panel that will double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security.

Under the hood, it will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and the most powerful chipset for mobiles, i.e. the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The device also made it to the Geekbench platform with the same SoC.

The device is said to have an LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage. Expect up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

As for the optics, it has a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP tertiary lens. The main camera on the phone will likely be a Sony IMX766 sensor.

Just like the predecessor, the ROG Phone 7 will pack a massive 6,000mAh battery. It is anticipated to have 65W fast charging support. It could also have 10W reverse wireless charging support.

Apart from this, it will boot on Android 13 out of the box and have an IP54 rating. The device is expected to arrive in different color options similar to its predecessor.

The ROG Phone 7 is tipped to arrive at a starting price of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,700). As said above, it will launch on April 13 in India as well as in other markets like the US, China, and Taiwan.