Asus is prepping for the release of its upcoming gaming smartphone. Dubbed the Asus ROG Phone 7, the device has now made it to the Geekbench certification website. The following model is said to be for the Indian markets. Also Read - Apple among top 5 PC makers in India in holiday quarter, logs 11 percent growth

The Geekbench result reveals key specifications of the smartphone confirming Asus’ dedication to the gaming space. Let’s take a look at the details. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 7 tipped to launch later this year with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Asus ROG Phone 7 India variant Geekbench

The benchmark result was spotted by 91mobiles and it confirms that there will be a flagship chipset inside the ROG Phone 7. The gaming phone will be powered by none other than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. A 4nm chipset that’s the most powerful chip by Qualcomm.

If you are unaware, flagships like the OnePlus 11, iQOO 11 5G, Samsung Galaxy S23, and Xiaomi 13 Pro have the same chip, under the hood.

Thanks to the chip, the device has scored 1958 points in the single-core department and 5238 points in the multi-core department. This device was tested on the latest Geekbench 6.

The device has 16GB of RAM and runs on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box.

Apart from this, the gaming phone is expected to carry forward some features from the ROG Phone 6. It is also expected to get some new gaming-centric features.

On the 3C certification, it was spotted with model number AI2205_A. It will come with 65W fast charging. We expect the device to house a massive 6,000mAh battery, the same as the ROG Phone 6.

It is expected to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It could feature an FHD+ panel similar to the ROG Phone 6. Currently, there are scant details about the phone, but as we move forward we should learn more.

In other news, Asus recently launched 10 new laptops in India. The new laptop range is powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 series and starts at Rs 42,990.