Apple iPhone 18 Series Production To Begin Soon?

For Apple fans, the new year 2026 seems to be about the new iPhone 18 series and the first-ever iPhone Fold. While the launch might still be months away, a recent leak by a known tipster suggests that iPhone 18 series production is already getting closer than expected. Also Read: Apple Could Move Selfie Camera On iPhone 18 Pro And iPhone Fold In 2026: Know The Reason

According to supply-chain leaks on Weibo (latest by a page – Fixed-focus digital cameras ), Apple may begin early-stage production testing for the iPhone 18 lineup as soon as January 2026. It must be noted that Apple typically locks its iPhone designs well in advance, but production usually begins a few months before the September launch. This time, however, reports suggest that suppliers are preparing for test production very early in the year. Also Read: Massive Apple Leak Reveals 30+ Products, Including Foldable iPhone, New Macs, iPads, And More

A tipster with a solid track record claims that Apple will begin testing iPhone 18 units on actual mass production lines shortly after New Year’s Day. These test runs are meant to catch any last-minute manufacturing issues before full-scale production begins. If everything goes as planned, mass production could start before the Chinese Spring Festival, which falls on February 17, 2026. That’s noticeably earlier than Apple’s usual timeline.

Why Early Production Is In The Action?

One reason behind this early production could be Apple’s rumoured split-launch strategy. Several past reports suggest that instead of launching all models together in September, Apple is expected to introduce the standard iPhone 18 earlier in the year, while keeping the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max for the usual September window.

This will help Apple to spread the manufacturing load more evenly and avoid supply shortages at launch. Not only that, it can balance revenue across different quarters. It also leaves room for Apple to experiment with new categories without overwhelming production capacity.

iPhone 18 Series: ALL We Know

Interestingly, the same leak suggests that an iPhone 18 Pro assembly line has already been built. This doesn’t mean production has started yet, but it does indicate that the phone’s design is likely finalised. As for changes, don’t expect dramatic design shifts on the outside. Early reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro models may look familiar, with most upgrades happening under the hood.

What about the iPhone Fold?

Alongside the iPhone 18 series, Apple is also rumoured to enter the foldable phone space in 2026 with the iPhone Fold. The device is tipped to feature a book-style design with a compact build and under-display camera tech.

Some reports suggest it could launch alongside the Pro models, while others hint at a possible delay to 2027. Either way, Apple’s foldable plans are clearly taking shape.