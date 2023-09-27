Microsoft has released one of its major updates to Windows 11. The new update brings a host of personalisation features to the operating system. Let’s take a look at the seven top features coming to Windows 11 with the latest update.

READ MORE Microsoft is testing new Settings homepage on Windows 11

Windows Copilot

Windows Copilot is coming straight to the desktop on Windows 11. It will stay on the right side of the screen as a sidebar. Users will be able to do anything to everything with Copilot on their Windows PCs, for instance, asking simple questions, telling Copilot to open apps, and enabling certain settings.

READ MORE Windows Copilot starts arriving on Windows 11: All you need to know about it

To access Copilot on the desktop, users will have to press the Windows button + C to open the Copilot sidebar.

READ MORE Microsoft releases public preview of Windows 365 Switch

Paint with AI-enhanced tools

Microsoft is offering a much-needed update to Paint. Paint app is getting AI tools similar to that of Photoshop. Users will now be able to remove background from images within the Paint app using ‘Layers’. Furthermore, Paint is getting a Cocreator preview that allows users to generate images by inputting text prompts. Both tools will supercharge Paint to compete with today’s fancy image editing apps.

Snipping tool updates

Snipping tool is also getting two new text actions – text extraction and redaction. The former lets you extract text effortlessly from articles, ongoing video calls, and other sources, while the latter lets you edit text – such as to black out sensitive information from a screenshot.

Microsoft Clipchamp

Windows 11’s latest update brings Microsoft Clipchamp for easier video creation and edition. It’s a generative video editing tool that lets you add the project title, media, and category, and in a few seconds creates an edited video that’s ready to share.

Clipchamp is said to provide recommended scenes, edits, and narrative for video based on the inputs.

Easier Photo searching

The new update makes it easier for users to search photos on PC and OneDrive. Users can simply search images based on the content in the image, for instance, the term “Vacation” will show up all the related images. Furthermore, editing photos is also simpler on Windows as users can blur the background, resize, and do simple edits when the image is opened in the Photos app.

File Explorer gets AI features

Microsoft is finally making the File Explorer smarter. It will show AI-powered recommendations that will help users easily find the most relevant files based on their usage.

Instant Games in Microsoft Store

The new Windows 11 update won’t allow you to be bored when searching for new apps and games. Instead, it will let you hop into some ‘Instant Games’. These will be casual games that will run without downloading or installing them.