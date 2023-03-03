Primebook 4G students laptop, featured in Shark Tank, to go on Flipkart sale in March

One of the products that created a buzz after appearing in Shark Tank India is the Primebook 4G. Touted as the “ultimate student laptop”, the Primebook 4G is an Android-based notebook that is one of the cheapest on the market. And it will go on sale on Flipkart later this month. Primebook has announced its first laptop will be available to buy from Flipkart likely from March 11. Also Read - Valentine's Day offers: Nothing Phone (1), Ear (stick) available on huge discount

Primebook said that it has received more than 20,000 pre-booking for the Primebook 4G laptop. "We are confident that the Primebook 4G will be a game-changer in the market. Its unique features, coupled with a high price-to-performance ratio, makes it an excellent value for learners across the country. We believe that this launch is a step towards fulfilling our mission of empowering people with technology that is both accessible and reliable. We are grateful for our partnership with Flipkart, which has enabled us to bring this product to a wider audience," said Chitranshu Mahant, co-founder and CEO of Primebook.

Primebook 4G price

Primebook has launched the Primebook 4G laptop at an introductory price of Rs 14,990. After the discount period is over, the price will reverse to Rs 16,990. Customers can opt for no-cost EMI options and get offers worth up to Rs 12,000.

Primebook 4G specifications

The Primebook 4G comes with a 4G SIM port, letting users access the internet without needing a Wi-Fi or LAN connection. It runs Android 11-based PrimeOS, which is the brand’s proprietary software for the laptop preloaded with 200 education and learning-centric applications. PrimeOS has a Prime Store that lets you download from a range of over 10,000 apps and games. Powering the Primebook 4G is an octa-core MediaTek MT8788 processor and the laptop comes with 64GB storage. You can expand the storage up to 200GB.