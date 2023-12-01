Microsoft adds energy saver mode for laptop, desktop PCs in Windows 11

If you are a Windows 11 desktop user, you will now be able to save electricity with a new tool. Microsoft is introducing an “energy saver” mode for Windows 11 Insiders, which “extends and enhances” the existing battery saver option. The new mode, unlike battery saver, is not limited to laptops. Users can now also use an energy saver on a desktop computer to save electricity.

“Starting with this build (Build 26002), we are introducing an energy saver, which extends and enhances battery saver. It is an easy way to extend battery life and reduce energy use by trading off some system performance,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

The company mentioned that the energy saver mode can be toggled on and off via Quick Settings in the system tray or configured to run automatically whenever the device reaches a certain battery percentage. You can head to System, followed by the navigation to Power and then Energy Saver. “While optimised to extend battery life, energy saver will be available when PCs are plugged in (this includes desktop PCs) for those aiming to conserve energy all the time,” Microsoft said.

The energy saver mode is rolling out now to Windows 11 Insiders in the Canary channel. Meanwhile, Microsoft now lets Windows 10 users try out the AI-powered Copilot feature, which was previously only available in Windows 11. To use the feature, users with eligible devices will need to install a Release Preview build that includes access to the AI-powered Copilot. Users will need to be enrolled in the Windows Insider tester programme to install the preview build and potentially try out Copilot on Windows 10 Home or Pro.

In other news, Microsoft recently began rolling out its generative artificial intelligence (AI) powered tool called Copilot. After being available to Windows Insiders, which are testers for the Windows operating system, Copilot was rolled out to stable users in the pre-release channel. Copilot uses Bing AI to answer nearly every question right on your desktop. The Copilot button is available next to the Search bar on the taskbar, and clicking it opens a sidebar on the right.

