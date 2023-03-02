comscore Intel reportedly hints Microsoft Windows 12 is in works
Intel reportedly hints Microsoft Windows 12 is in works

Intel may have internally revealed that its upcoming Meteor Lake chipsets would come with support for Microsoft Windows 12.

windows11new

Chipmaker Intel’s next-generation CPUs will reportedly support the as-yet-unannounced Windows 12. Details on Intel’s Meteor Lake desktop platform have been disclosed by the hardware leaker @leaf hobby, who is known for revealing the complete specifications of Intel’s Xeon CPUs before release, reports The Verge, citing sources. The tweet mentioned that Intel has mentioned Windows 12 support for the upcoming chipsets. Also Read - New Windows 11 update adds screen recording to Snipping Tool, tabs to Notepad, third-party widgets

However, the tweet has now been deleted. The chipmaker internally mentioned that its next-generation CPUs will support Windows 12. Meteor Lake is likely to include 20 PCIe Gen5 lanes and support for Windows 12. Also Read - New Windows 11 update lets you link your iPhone to your PC using Phone Link for iOS

Microsoft hasn’t disclosed its plans for Windows 12, but there are already hints that the company intends to integrate artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features in newer versions of Windows. Also Read - Intel introduces 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors at MWC 2023

“As we start to develop future versions of Windows we’ll think about other places where AI should play a natural role in terms of the experience,” Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s head of consumer marketing, was quoted as saying by The Verge earlier this week.

Mehdi’s remark comes after Windows chief Panos Panay’s statement at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year that “AI is going to reinvent how you do everything on Windows”.

Microsoft would need to collaborate closely with hardware partners like Intel and AMD to optimise chips that can handle AI workloads if it is intending to use AI more widely in its upcoming release of Windows, the report said. Both Intel and AMD are investing heavily in R&D to produce chips with AI prowess. For instance, AMD’s recently-launched Ryzen 7000 mobile processors are touted to be the first x86 chips with a dedicated AI engine to support Microsoft’s Windows Studio Effects. And this partnership between AMD and Microsoft is likely to continue to make AI-based features available beyond devices using Arm-powered hardware.

Intel is catching up with the Meteor Lake chipsets that are expected to arrive either later this year or in early 2024. The upcoming chipsets from Intel will be important as they will be built using the Intel 4 node, based on 7nm architecture, and feature the first “chiplet” design. This chipset is expected to come with AI capabilities similar to the ones AMD Ryzen 7000 laptop CPUs have to offer.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 2, 2023 11:22 AM IST
