The series consists of four different models powered by Intel 13th generation processors.

Infinix on Friday took wraps off the Infinix ZeroBook 13 series of laptops in India. The series comes with four models, all powered by Intel 13th-generation processors. The lineup comes with a Full-HD display and quad speakers. Other highlights include 100W Type-C charging and Over Boost Switch.

Infinix ZeroBook 13 series: Pricing and availability

The Infinix ZeroBook 13 comes in three processor variants – Intel Core i9, Intel Core i7, and Intel Core i5. There are a total of four models for buyers. Following are the prices of all models.

Infinix ZeroBook 13 Core i9 (32GB RAM + 1TB SSD) – Rs 81,990

Infinix ZeroBook 13 Core i7 (16GB RAM + 512GB SSD) – Rs 64,999

Infinix ZeroBook 13 Core i7 (32GB RAM + 1TB SSD) – Rs 69,990

Infinix ZeroBook 13 Core i5 (16GB RAM + 512GB SSD) – Rs 51,990

The aforementioned prices will be the special launch prices and they may change later. The ZeroBook 13 series will go on sale at 12 PM on July 11.

Infinix ZeroBook 13 specifications and features

The Infinix ZeroBook 13 series comes with a design similar to its predecessor models. All models feature interstellar aesthetics with Meteoric phase design. The laptops come with a light metal body and a thickness of 16.9mm. The series is aimed at content creators.

It comes with rear hinge light and has an Over Boost switch. There are other modes as well like the Balance mode and Eco mode. The laptop series comes with a 15.6-inch display and Full-HD resolution. It has 400 nits of brightness and 100 percent sRGB color reproduction. All models come with quad speakers, two high-frequency 2W speakers in the bottom and 2 low-frequency 1W speakers in the front.

Infinix has also offered a fingerprint scanner, which also doubles up as a power key. There are three processor variants of the laptop – Intel Core i9, Core i7, and Core i5. The series has up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD.

As for the battery, the laptop series has a 70Wh battery with the segment’s first Hyper 100W multi-utility Type C charging. The laptops also come with a DC charger that can charge the laptops to the brim in close to 2 hours. Infinix claims that the laptop can offer up to 10 hours of video playback in Full-HD.

The laptop series has different ports including a USB 3.0 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD card slot. The lineup runs on Windows 11 OS out of the box.