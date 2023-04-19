Gigabyte launches nine new laptops in India: Check details

Gigabyte today launched new gaming and creative laptops in India. These laptops are a part of its Aorus, G5 and Aero series devices and they includes Aorus 17 BSF, Aorus 15 BKF, Aorus 15 9SF, Aorus 15 9KF, Aorus 15 9MF, Aero 14 OLED BMF, Aero 14 OLED 9MF, G5 KF, and G5 MF. These new laptops offer up to 13th Gen Intel Core processors and up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. Also Read - Minecraft Legends arrives on Xbox, PlayStation, Windows, more: All you need to know

Gigabyte laptops price and availability

Newly launched Gigabyte laptops start from Rs 90,999 and go all the way up to Rs 1,79,599. The company hasn't specified the exact date of availability yet. Further, model-wise price is given below in the table:

Model Name GPU CPU RAM Price in INR AORUS 17 BSF NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Intel Core i7-13700H DDR5 4800 8Gx2 179,599 AORUS 15 BKF NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Intel Core i7-13700H DDR5 4800 8Gx2 169,990 AORUS 15 9SF NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Intel Core i5-12500H DDR5 4800 8Gx2 158,999 AORUS 15 9KF NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Intel Core i5-12500H DDR5 4800 8Gx1 124,999 AORUS 15 9MF NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Intel Core i5-12500H DDR5 4800 8Gx1 111,999 AERO 14 OLED BMF NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Intel Core i7-13700H LPDDR5 6400 16GB 169,999 AERO 14 OLED 9MF NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Intel Core i5-12500H LPDDR5 5200 16GB 151,999 G5 KF NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Intel Core i5-12500H DDR4 8Gx2 107,999 G5 MF NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Intel Core i5-12550H / Intel Core i5-12450H DDR4 3200 8Gx2 99,999 / 90,999

Gigabyte Aorus 17 and Aorus 15 specifications

Aorus 17 and Aorus 15 laptops are designed for gamers and creators. The newly launched Aorus 15 is available in four variants. These laptops offer up to Intel Core i7-13700H processor, up to 64GB DDR5 memory and Gigabyte AI boost technology for optimisation.

Coming to graphics, the newly launched laptops will be available with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPUs, 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, a total graphic power of 140 watts and a MUX switch to switch between integrated or discrete GPUs.

Additionally, the Aorus line-up offers 17.3 and 15.6-inch displays with up to QHD resolution, a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and a TUV Rheinland low blue light certificate.

Coming to the design, the newly launched Aorus series laptops come in a metal chassis with a thickness of 20.8 mm. Further, the laptops have a customisable RGB light bar and pre-key macro RGB keyboard (you can change the colour of each key).

Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED specifications

The newly launched Aero 14 OLED is offered in two variants. The company says it has designed the laptops keeping professional creators in mind. The laptop weighs 1.49 kg and is 17 mm thick. Further, the laptop comes with an Aluminium alloy chassis with 3mm four-side thin bezels.

Coming to the processor, the company offers up to Intel Core i7-13700H processor, 16 GB LPDDR5 memory with Gigabyte AI boost technology.

On the graphics side, the Aero 14 OLED offer up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, and 6GB GDDR6 VRAM with NVIDIA Studio certification, which ensures that the laptops have been optimized for stability and performance.

As the laptop is designed for creators, its display is factory-calibrated with X-Rite 2.0 and validated by Pantone for precise colours. The laptop features a 2.8K QHD+ resolution display with a 16:10 aspect ratio for maximum screen space.

Furthermore, the laptop comes with a glass touchpad, which is anti-fingerprint and water-repellent.

Gigabyte G5 specifications

The last product from today’s launch is from the G5 series. The newly launched G5 series laptops are available in two variants. They weigh 1.9 kg and hav a thickness of 22.7 mm.

Coming to the processor, the company offers up to Intel Core i5-12550H processor. The newly launched G5 series laptops come with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, up to 8GB GDDR6 memory and maximum graphics power of 75W.

The new laptops in G5 series are designed for mid-range gaming and come with a 15.6-inch display, which has a 144Hz refresh rate display. In addition to all this, the laptops have a 1.0M HD video camera and a 54Wh lithium-ion battery.