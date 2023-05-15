Apple M3 Mac models with over 108 cores may launch by year-end

Apple’s annual developers’ conference, fondly known as WWDC, is happening on June 5 when the company is likely to announce a spate of new software and hardware products. Adding to its hardware lineup, Apple may launch at least three Mac models next month. All of them may use variants of the company’s latest Arm processor, M2. But the company has already begun testing the M3 chips that may power the Mac models by the end of this year.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the first Macs with Apple M3 Silicon are coming toward the end of 2023 or early 2024. There may be different variants of the M3, including the M3 Pro chip, which Gurman pointed out would come with 12 CPU cores, 18 GPU cores, and 36GB of RAM. Based on data collected by an App Store developer on prototype M3-powered Mac models and reviewed by Gurman, the M3 Pro chip will reportedly come with two more CPU and GPU cores each compared to the M2 Pro chip. The RAM capacity of 36GB will also be slightly more than 32GB on the M2 Pro.

The report said there would also be similar bumps in the specifications of the base M3, M3 Max, and M3 Ultra chipsets as compared to their previous generation models.

Information about them is scarce, but Gurman said that the M3 Pro chip will come with six high-performance cores and six efficiency cores as compared to six high-performance cores and four efficiency cores on the M2 Pro chip. Those two more efficiency cores may give M3 Pro an edge over power consumption, thereby, leading to a better battery life. This is also similar to what Apple did when it launched the M2 chip, where it bumped up only the efficiency cores while the high-performance cores remained the same.

If Apple applies this pattern to other M3 variants, the M3 Max may come with 14 CPU cores and 40 GPU cores as compared to M2 Max. That would also mean that the M3 Ultra will max out at 28 CPU cores and over 80 graphics cores (more than 108 cores), as opposed to a total of 64 cores on the M1 Ultra. That number of cores sounds bizarre, if not impossible. But Apple may have the technology to make it happen.

Gurman said the upcoming Apple M3 series may be based on the 3-nanometre fabrication process, which may lead to an increase in the performance of each core because of the increased density of cores. As a result, the six high-performance cores may run faster than their M2 Pro counterparts, even though their number will likely stay the same as before.

With several upgrades in the pipeline, Apple is reportedly already working on M3-powered iMacs, MacBook Pros across price segments, and MacBook Airs models.