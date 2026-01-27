Apple may launch two MacBook Pro updates in 2026, major redesign expected later: Report

If you’re thinking of buying a MacBook Pro in 2026, you might want to pause for a second. Apple is reportedly planning two MacBook Pro updates in the same year, one early and one much bigger refresh later on. And yes, that second one could finally bring a long-overdue design shake-up. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: What’s changing and what’s staying the same this year?

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s Mac roadmap for 2026 is shaping up to be unusually busy, especially for professional users. Also Read: Apple’s smarter Siri could arrive in February with Gemini AI boost: ALL details

Apple MacBook Pro in 2026

The first MacBook Pro update is expected to land in the first half of 2026. This one is likely to be a classic Apple refresh, same design, same display, but powered by newer M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. In other words, this update is all about performance gains rather than visual changes. If Apple follows its usual pattern, battery life, thermals, and raw speed should see noticeable improvements, but the laptop will look and feel very similar to current models. There’s also speculation that Apple could announce these M5-powered MacBook Pros around the time it launches its Creator Studio software bundle, although no official date has been confirmed yet. Also Read: Forgot iPhone 18 Pro! iPhone 17e set to get these biggest changes that keeps me exciting

The more interesting update is expected towards the end of 2026. This is where Apple may finally rethink the MacBook Pro’s design. Leaks suggest the late-2026 MacBook Pro could feature an OLED touchscreen, a slimmer body, and possibly even a Dynamic Island-like interface element on the display. Under the hood, these models are expected to debut M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, marking another big leap in Apple silicon.

There’s also talk of built-in cellular connectivity, which would be a first for the MacBook Pro. While early 2027 hasn’t been completely ruled out, current reports point more strongly towards a year-end 2026 launch.

What else Apple is planning for Macs

Beyond the MacBook Pro, Apple is expected to update the MacBook Air with the M5 chip, refresh the Mac Studio with higher-end M5 variants, and possibly launch a new Studio Display with mini-LED and ProMotion.

There’s also chatter about a lower-cost MacBook powered by an iPhone chip, which could bring macOS to a more affordable price point.