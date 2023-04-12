Acer Predator Helios 16 gaming laptop launched in India: Check details

Acer today launched the Predator Helios 16 in India. This laptop is a part of the company’s Predator series of gaming laptops and monitors, which also includes the Predator Helios 18 laptop and Predator X45 and X27U gaming monitors, and it was launched at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 back in January this year. The newly launched Predator Helios 16 is powered by Intel’s 13th Generation HX processors. In addition to this, the Predator Helios 16 laptop has NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4080 GPU and dual custom-designed 5th Generation AeroBlade 3D Fans for cooling. Also Read - Apple sees worst dip in Mac sales as pandemic-driven demand slows

Acer Predator Helios 16 India price and availability

As far the pricing is concerned, the Predator Helios 16 laptop starts at Rs 1,99,990 in India and it is available for purchase in the country via store.acer.com and Acer Exclusive Stores. Also Read - How to use Nearby Share on Windows

Acer Predator Helios 16 Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Acer Predator Helios 16 laptop sports a 16-inch LCD display with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a WQXGA resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, 500 nits of peak brightness, and a screen refresh rate of up to 240Hz. It is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor that is coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 with 12GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM, up to 2 x 16GB of dual-channel DDR5 SDRAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen4 storage space. Acer says that its newly announced gaming laptop is powered by Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace architecture, which the company says offers advanced features such as ray tracing, AI-accelerated performance with DLSS 3. In addition to this, the Predator Helios 16 gaming laptop has custom-designed fifth-gen AeroBlade 3D fans, vector heat pipes, and liquid metal thermal grease to provide optimal cooling performance. Also Read - Acer Aspire 3 with Intel Core i3 N-series processor launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Coming to the keyboard, the Predator Helio 16 laptop comes with a customisable per-key RGB backlit keyboard that includes Mini LED backlights, which the company says provide more uniform colour and less halo than their non-Mini LED equivalents. The laptop also ships with PredatorSense software, which can be used to customise the backlightning. Acer says that users can adjust the RGB via Pulsar Lighting for a specific theme, manage overclocking, max out fan speeds, and choose from four modes: Quiet, Balanced, Performance, and Turbo, or Balanced and ECO when running on battery power alone. The touchpad comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, moisture resistant coating, two-finger scroll support, pinch support and gestures to open Cortana among others.

Coming to audio, the laptop comes with DTS X:Ultra Audio with support for Windows Spatial Sound for PC gaming, immersive audio rendering over headphones and internal speakers, Acer Purified.Voice technology with AI noise reduction capability and Acer TrueHarmony technology for lower distortion, and wider frequency range. The laptop also comes with a FHD camera with blue glass and 1920 x 1080 resolution. For connectivity it has Killer Ethernet E2600, Killer Wireless Wi-Fi 6E 1675i and Bluetooth 5.2.

In terms of the battery, the Acer Predator Helios 16 comes with a four-cell 90 Whr Li-ion battery with support for a 330W power adapter.