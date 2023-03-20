Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop arrives in India: Check price, specs

Acer today introduced a new gaming laptop in India. The newly launched Acer Nitro 5 joins the company’s Nitro and Predator series of gaming laptops, and it is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series of processors. In addition to this, the newly launched gaming laptop also comes with other advanced features such as NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 4GB of dedicated GDDR6 virtual RAM and a 4-Zone RGB keyboard. Also Read - Dell XPS 13 two-in-one laptop review: A creative powerhouse

“As gaming has been in the spotlight for the past several years, we are proud and thrilled to introduce the latest Nitro 5 laptop to our Indian gamers…With the latest sleek and refined chassis this robust laptop packs a punch giving the users a seamless gaming experience,” Acer India Chief Business Officer, Sudhir Goel, said on the occasion. Also Read - Intel reportedly hints Microsoft Windows 12 is in works

Acer Nitro 5 pricing and availability

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Acer Nitro 5 starts at Rs 79,990 in India and it is available for purchase in India starting today at all Acer exclusive stores, Acer E-store, and Flipkart. Also Read - New Windows 11 update adds screen recording to Snipping Tool, tabs to Notepad, third-party widgets

Acer Nitro 5 specifications and features

Coming to specifications and features, the Acer Nitro 5 comes with a 15.6-inch IPS display with an QHD resolution, a screen refresh rate of 165Hz and a screen response time of 3ms. It also features support for AMD’s FreeSync technology.

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors, and it is available in two variants. One with AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS hexa-core processor and the other with AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS octa-core processor. This processor is coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSD storage and up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM. Additionally, it comes with 4GB of dedicated GDDR6 virtual RAM. For gaming, it has dual- fan cooling, dual-intakes at top and bottom, and a quad-exhaust port design. It also comes with the NitroSense utility app that gives users control over fan speeds and lighting among other things.

The Acer Nitro 5 comes with the 4-zone RGB keyboard with WASD and arrow keys. For audio it has dual 2W speakers and DTS:X Ultra for spatial sound experience.

Lastly, coming to connectivity, this gaming laptop has Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet Controller and Wi-Fi 6E for connectivity. It also features support for a full range of ports including HDMI 2.1 and USB 3.2 standard with Gen1 and 2 support.