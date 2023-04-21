At its Next@Acer event held on April 20, Acer announced six new laptops across its Predator, Vero and Swift series. The company announced Triton 14, Triton 17 X, Helios Neo 16, and Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs from the Predator series. Aspire Vero 15 is the new addition to the Vero series and Swift X 16 is to the Swift series. New Predator series laptops for gamers and creators, Acer Swift X 16 is a laptop for creators and designers, and Acer Aspire Vero 15 is designed for businesses and consumers. Also Read - Gigabyte expands its Aorus, G5 and Aero series, launches nine new laptops in India: Check details

Acer Predator Triton 17 X specifications

Acer Predator Triton 17 X is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. It has a total graphics power of 175W. In addition to this, the laptop comes with a Max-Q suite of technologies that optimises the system for peak efficiency. It includes up to 32GB DDR5 RAM clocked at up to 5600MHz and 4TB PCIe Gen4 SSD and can be configured with up to 64GB DDR5 5600MHz memory and up to 4TB PCIe solid state drives in RAID 0.

Coming to cooling, the Triton 17 X features a vapour chamber design and liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU. Furthermore, it has a 3-fan approach with two 5th-Gen AeroBlade 3D fans.

The Predator Triton 17 X is available in a two-panel configuration that includes a 17-inch WQXGA Mini LED with a 250Hz refresh rate. It offers a peak brightness of over 1,000 nits and comes with Vesa DisplayHDR certification. In addition to this, it offers a DCI-P3 100% wide colour gamut and is Eyesafe Certified. The laptop features NVIDIA Advanced Optimus to switch between integrated and discrete GPU and NVIDIA G-SYNC for variable refresh rate.

Coming to the design and other features, the new Triton 17 X has a 21.9mmx19.9mm CNC Unibody design and includes a fingerprint reader and glass touchpad. The laptop comes with six DTS:X speakers cover in steel mesh, Intel Killer E3100G+ Ethernet, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1690i and Thunderbolt 4 for connectivity.

The Predator Triton 17 X (PTX17-71) will be available in North America in May, starting at $3,799; in EMEA in June, starting at EUR 4,499, and in China in May, starting at CNY 29,999.

Acer Triton 14 specification

Acer Triton 14 is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H Processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. It supports up to 32 GB of 6000 MHz LPDDR5 RAM and an M.2 SSD slot for storage.

The company offers several thin-bezel 14-inch panel types with a refresh rate of 165Hz with this laptop. These panels support NVIDIA Advanced Optimus with resolutions from 1920×1200 (WUXGA) to 2560×1600 (WQXGA) pixels on a 16:10 aspect ratio and come with DisplayHDR 600 certification and a DCI-P3 for varied colour gamuts.

This 18.9mmx19.9mm laptop has dual 89-blade fans with 5th-Gen Aeroblade technology and liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU for cooling. It has a pre-key RGB backlit keyboard and the Predator Sense application can be accessed with a key to adjust the settings to fit the performance of the laptop.

On the connectivity front, the laptop offers Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i and a range of ports including a MicroSD card reader, USB 3.2 Gen2, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, and HDMI 2.1.

The Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) will be available in North America in May starting at $1,499 and in EMEA in May, starting at EUR 2,399.

Acer Helios Neo 16 specification

Acer Helios Neo 16 is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. It has a maximum graphic power of 140W. The laptop offers up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR5 4800MHz RAM and up to a 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD in RAID 0.

The Helios Neo 16 has dual 89-blade fans featuring 5th-Gen AeroBlade fan technology and liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU.

Coming to display, the laptop offers several panel options including a WQXGA display with up to 250Hz refresh rate and supports NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. Furthermore, Helios Neo 16 comes with a pre-key RGB backlit keyboard and Predator Sense application to adjust the settings to fit the performance of the laptop.

The Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) will be available in North America in May starting at $1,199; in EMEA in May, starting at EUR 2,199, and in China in March starting at CNY 7,999.

Acer Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs specification

Acer Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabsis powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU. It includes up to 32 GB of DDR5-5600 MHz memory and 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD.

The laptop has a 15.6-inch display and users can switch between 4K 2D and 3D with 2K resolution at 60Hz. In addition to this, the laptop features eye tracking, AI-accelerated conversion of 2D into 3D in real time and MUX switch support to switch between integrated and discrete GPU.

The laptop offers a pre-key RGB backlit keyboard with Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet Controller, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i, and Acer’s next-generation cooling technology. For connectivity, it has a range of ports including two USB 3.2 Gen2 ports (one supporting offline charging), two Thunderbolt 4 that supports DisplayPort functionality and Power Delivery, and a micro SD card reader.

The Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition will be available in North America in June starting at $3,499 and in EMEA in June starting at EUR 3,999.

Acer Aspire Vero 15 specifications

Acer Aspire Vero 15 is powered by an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics and shared memory. It also includes up to 16GB LPDDR5 memory and two M.2 SSDs that support up to 1TB of storage.

Coming to display, the laptop offers up to 15.6-inch full HD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, and 100 percent sRGB. The Aspire Vero 15 comes with a 1440p QHD camera with AI noise-reduction technology. For connectivity, the laptop comes with up to Wi-Fi 6E including two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, two USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, DC in, and an audio jack port.

The Acer Aspire Vero 15 (AV15-53P) will be available in North America in June, starting at $699.99; in EMEA in May, starting at EUR 899, and in China in May, starting at CNY 4,499.

Acer Swift X 16 specifications

Acer Swift X 16 is powered by up to the AMD Ryzen 9 7940H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU. It includes up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory and up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SDD storage.

The laptop has 17.9mm Aluminium chassis and weighs 1.9kg. It offers a 16-inch 3.2K OLED panel with 3200 x 2000 resolution with VESA DisplayHDR, TrueBlack 500 and TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe display certifications. Further, it has 500 nits peak brightness and 120HZ refresh rate.

The laptop has a 1080p FHD camera with Noise reduction technology. It features two USB Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1 and Wi-Fi 6E for connectivity. Further, the Swift X 16 comes with dual fan cooling and an air-inlet keyboard for cooling.

The Acer Swift X 16 (SFX16-61G) will be available in North America in July starting at $1,249.99; in EMEA in June starting at EUR 1,566 and in China in May starting at CNY 7,999.