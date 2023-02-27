WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platform worldwide, whether to exchange personal messages or professional ones. There are times when you purposely do not want to respond to a message and still want to check what the person sent. Also Read - WhatsApp beta users can now keep messages from disappearing

Although, you still have the option to check messages in the notification panel, but it does not display long messages. To check long texts without opening the messages, you can create widgets on your homescreen.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can read long WhatsApp messages without opening the chat.

How to read messages without opening the chat

Long press on your home screen, you will several options pop up on the display Now tap on the “widget” option from the bottom Scroll down and look for the “WhatsApp” option You will be asked to choose a size, hence tap on the “4 x 1 WhatsApp” widget. Once done, you can drag and drop it anywhere on the home screen

Now whenever you receive a message, you will be able to read it fully without actually opening the chat and leaving the text on seen with a blue tick.

For the unversed, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature, which will allow users to keep messages from disappearing on iOS and Android beta. This feature is rolled out to some beta testers after installing the latest beta version of the application from the Play Store and the TestFlight app, reports WABetaInfo.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also planning to roll out a new way to edit messages that have been sent already like iMessage and Telegram. Reportedly, the ‘edit message’ feature will allow the sender to edit their text within a specific time. Probably there won’t be an edit history to check previous versions of edited messages but since this feature is under development.