comscore WhatsApp tricks: How to read messages without opening the chat
News

WhatsApp tricks: How to read messages without opening the chat

How To

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can read a long WhatsApp message without opening the chat.

Highlights

  • To check long texts without opening the messages, you can create widgets on your home screen.
  • WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature, which will allow users to keep messages from disappearing on iOS and Android beta.
  • WhatsApp is also planning to roll out a new way to edit messages that have been sent already like iMessage and Telegram.
WhatsApp-Data-Leak

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platform worldwide, whether to exchange personal messages or professional ones. There are times when you purposely do not want to respond to a message and still want to check what the person sent. Also Read - WhatsApp beta users can now keep messages from disappearing

Although, you still have the option to check messages in the notification panel, but it does not display long messages. To check long texts without opening the messages, you can create widgets on your homescreen. Also Read - Don’t Like Texting? ChatGPT Can Now Reply WhatsApp Messages For You - Watch Video

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can read long WhatsApp messages without opening the chat. Also Read - Almost 95 percent WhatsApp users in India receive pesky messages daily

How to read messages without opening the chat

  1. Long press on your home screen, you will several options pop up on the display
  2. Now tap on the “widget” option from the bottom
  3. Scroll down and look for the “WhatsApp” option
  4. You will be asked to choose a size, hence tap on the “4 x 1 WhatsApp” widget.
  5. Once done, you can drag and drop it anywhere on the home screen

Now whenever you receive a message, you will be able to read it fully without actually opening the chat and leaving the text on seen with a blue tick.

For the unversed, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature, which will allow users to keep messages from disappearing on iOS and Android beta. This feature is rolled out to some beta testers after installing the latest beta version of the application from the Play Store and the TestFlight app, reports WABetaInfo.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also planning to roll out a new way to edit messages that have been sent already like iMessage and Telegram. Reportedly, the ‘edit message’ feature will allow the sender to edit their text within a specific time. Probably there won’t be an edit history to check previous versions of edited messages but since this feature is under development.

  • Published Date: February 27, 2023 3:07 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Airtel 5G crosses 10 million unique users

Apple iPhone 15 Pro models to feature improved LiDAR scanner: Check details

Twitter lays off product manager Esther Crawford who led Blue subscription project

Samsung to attend MWC 2023 but won't launch anything new

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G launched, brings Helio chip, 5000mAh battery

ChatGPT-Powered Smart Home Voice Assistant May Hit Market Soon - Watch Video

Galaxy Z Fold 5 To Have A New Advanced Hinge Design - Watch Video

Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model - Watch Video

Netflix Cuts Subscription Prices In Over 30 Countries - Watch Video

Samsung's Bixby Will Clone Your Voice To Answer Calls for You - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video
How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?

Features

How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?