WhatsApp may soon redesign Voice Notes with iPhone's liquid glass UI

WhatsApp is continuing to expand the Liquid Glass interface within its app, and this time, the focus is on something many of us use on a daily basis – voice notes. As per a report by WabetaInfo, the WhatsApp’s latest update tracker, the messaging app is now working on bringing the Liquid Glass design to the voice message player. Also Read: How to protect your WhatsApp privacy and avoid scams

Right now, when you play a voice note and switch chats, WhatsApp shows a green playback bar at the top. It works fine, but visually, it feels a bit outdated. The rest of the interface is slowly shifting towards a more translucent, layered “glass-like” design, especially on iOS 26. But this playback bar still looks solid and fixed, which makes it stand out instead of blending in. Also Read: Is Mark Zuckerberg building an AI version of himself to run Meta?

Liquid Glass design for voice notes coming soon?

The report suggests that with a future update, WhatsApp is expected to redesign this playback bar completely. Instead of a flat green strip, the new version will have a floating, translucent look, matching the Liquid Glass design language. The idea is simple, make the player feel like part of the interface, not something sitting on top of it.

Apart from this, the layout is also getting a small makeover with the shifting of the profile picture on the left, sender name next to it, playback controls on the right, and a new circular progress indicator instead of the current straight line.

What else? Beyond the design changes, WhatsApp is also tipped to add a 5-second rewind button. Right now, if you miss something in a voice note, you need to open the chat again and manually scrub through it. With the new update, you’ll be able to quickly go back a few seconds directly from the playback bar.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

When can you get it?

The Liquid Glass interface itself is still not widely available and is currently being tested with a limited number of users on iOS. The new voice note player is also under development and hasn’t rolled out yet.