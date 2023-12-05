WhatsApp hacks: Archies will be available on Netflix in India starting December 7. Ahead of the day, Meta has partnered with Netflix to release an Archies-inspired sticker pack on WhatsApp. Meta says that the new Archies sticker pack includes key characters from Riverdale, such as, Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Aditi Dot as Ethel Muggs, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

As far as availability is concerned, Meta says that new Archies sticker pack is available to download on its Android and iOS-based devices.

gangs all here 😎 the Archies sticker pack is now available on WhatsApp. download here ⬇️https://t.co/Ozo2zRUXUo pic.twitter.com/iEHsd2gikA — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) December 4, 2023

How to download Netflix-inspired Archies sticker pack on WhatsApp

Here is a step-by-step guide for Android and iOS users:

Step 1: Download the latest version of WhatsApp on your Android phone or iPhone. You can do this by heading over to Google Play Store or App Store, searching for WhatsApp and tapping the update button.

Step 2: Open WhatsApp and then open the chat where you want to send the Archies sticker.

Step 3: Now tap the sticker icon at bottom of the screen that is right next to the text button.

Step 4: Next tap the sticker button that is towards the right side of the menu bar.

Step 5: Next, tap the Plus ‘+’ icon on the right side of the menu.

Step 6: Tap the Download button that is placed right next to the sticker pack titled ‘The Archies on Netflix’.

Once you do so, the Archies sticker pack will be added to your sticker library.

Alternatively, you can click here to add the sticker pack directly to your WhatsApp sticker library: https://wa.me/stickerpack/TheArchiesOnNetflix.

How to send Archies sticker in a WhatsApp Chat

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android phone or iPhone.

Step 2: Open the chat where you want to share the sticker.

Step 3: Now tap the sticker icon and then tap the sticker icon again.

Step 4: Next, tap the Archies sticker pack that will appear right next to the Star icon at the bottom.

Step 5: Tap the sticker that you want to share and done!