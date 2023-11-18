Meta launches AI-based video editing tools for Facebook, Instagram

Meta Platforms on Thursday launched two new AI-based features for video editing that could be used for posting to Instagram or Facebook. The first is called Emu Video and it generates four-second-long videos with a prompt of a caption, photo or an image, paired with a description. The other is known as Emu Edit which allows users to alter or edit videos with text prompts more easily.

The new tools are an advancement of the parent model Emu that generates images in response to text prompts. Emu underpins a generative AI technology and some AI image editing tools for Instagram that lets one take a photo and change its visual style or background. Emu Video is a cutting-edge technology that has the ability to generate high-quality video content from basic text or still image inputs. Moreover, it has the capability to animate user-provided images based on a text prompt, which surpasses the performance of previous models by a significant margin and establishes a new state-of-the-art standard.

“While certainly no replacement for professional artists and animators, Emu Video, Emu Edit, and new technologies like them could help people express themselves in new ways — from an art director ideating on a new concept or a creator livening up their latest reel to a best friend sharing a unique birthday greeting. And we think that’s something worth celebrating,” said a Meta spokesperson.

The new video editing tools are aimed at reducing the back-and-forth time between the creative and media teams of a business, ensuring a streamlined flow of content and better availability of resources for other important tasks.

Businesses and enterprises in the last year have flocked to the nascent generative AI market for newer capabilities and refining business processes since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT late last year. The social media giant has been making rapid strides in the AI universe and has become one of its most significant focus points as it looks to compete with other giants such as Microsoft, Alphabet’s Google and Amazon.

— Written with inputs from Reuters