If you have trouble seeing the content on your Android phone screen, you might want to use the Magnification feature. This is an accessibility option that lets you zoom in and out of any part of the display. In this guide, we will show you how to enable and use the Magnification feature on your Android phone. We’ll also explain how to adjust its settings to make it work the way you want.

To use this feature, you need to have Android 14 on your phone. If you have Android 14 and want to use this feature, here is a step-by-step guide on how to use the Android on-screen magnifier.

A step-by-step guide on how to use the Android on-screen magnifier

Step 1: Open the Settings app and tap Accessibility.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap Magnification.

Step 3: Turn on the Magnification toggle.

Step 4: A pop-up window will appear, explaining how the feature works. It also gives you access to the button settings. Tap OK.

You’ll see a tab with a magnifying glass icon on a red background on the right side of your screen. This is the Magnification button. You can drag it to any position on the screen.

How to use Magnification on Android

Step 1: To activate the Magnification mode, just tap the Magnification button once. You’ll know you’re in Magnification mode when you see an orange border around your screen. There’s also an orange settings icon at the bottom right of the screen. We’ll talk about the settings icon in a few steps.

Step 2: When you’re in Magnification mode, you can zoom in on any part of the screen by tapping it. You can move around the screen by dragging your fingers. You can also change the level of Magnification by pinching in and out.

Step 3: There are three different places where you can change the settings of the Magnification feature. The first one is from the pop-up window that shows up when you turn on the Magnification shortcut.