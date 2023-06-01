It is no news that you can share on Facebook what you just shared on Instagram or vice versa without leaving the platform. But did you know that you that you can also control the settings for the two apps from one place? Sure, both Facebook and Instagram can be controlled to the T separately, but there is also a different and much easier way using which both these apps can be controlled and that involves something called an Account Centre. Also Read - Meta removed 33 million bad pieces of content on Facebook, Instagram in India in April

For the unversed, an Account Centre is a centralised placed for all of Meta's platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, from where settings such as Personal details, Passwords and security, and Ad preferences can be controlled.

So, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can connect all your Meta-related accounts from one place. Assuming that you are accessing the Accounts Centre via Facebook, here is what you need to do:

How to add accounts to Accounts Center on your computer

Step 1: Open Facebook in a web browser on your PC.

Step 2: Click your profile picture in the top right of the window on Facebook.

Step 3: Select Settings and Privacy option and then click the Settings option.

Step 4: On the left, click on the scroll down and click Accounts Center.

Step 5: Now, click Accounts and Profiles option.

Step 6: Next, click Add Accounts and follow the on-screen instructions.

How to add accounts to Accounts Center from your Android smartphone

Step 1: On your Android, open the Facebook app.

Step 2: Tap menu in the top right of Facebook.

Step 3: Scroll down and tap Settings and Privacy option and then tap Settings option.

Step 4: At the bottom, tap Accounts Center.

Step 5: Tap Accounts.

If you don’t have any accounts added to Accounts Center, tap Add Accounts and follow the on-screen instructions.

How to add accounts to Accounts Center from your iPhone

Step 1: On your iPhone, open the Facebook app.

Step 2: Tap Menu in the bottom right of Facebook.

Step 3: Scroll down and tap Settings and Privacy option and then tap Settings.

Step 4: At the bottom, tap Accounts Center.

Step 5: Tap Accounts and follow the on-screen instructions.

You can also remove an account from your Account Centre if you want to separate your Instagram and Facebook accounts. Here’s what you need to do.

How to remove accounts from Accounts Center on your computer

Step 1: Click your profile picture in the top right of Facebook.

Step 2: Select Settings and Privacy option and then click Settings.

Step 3: On the left, scroll down and click Accounts Center.

Step 4: Click Accounts.

Step 5: Click on the account you would like to remove.

Step 6: Click Remove in the top right corner.

How to remove accounts from Accounts Center using your Android phone

Step 1: On your Android, open the Facebook app.

Step 2: Tap menu in the top right of Facebook.

Step 3: Scroll down and tap Settings and Privacy option and then tap Settings.

Step 4: Scroll down and tap Accounts Center, and then tap Accounts.

Step 5: Tap the profile you would like to remove.

Step 6: Tap Remove Account.

How to remove accounts from Accounts Center using your iPhone

Step 1: On your iPhone, open the Facebook app.

Step 2: Tap Menu in the bottom right of Facebook.

Step 3: Scroll down and tap Settings and Privacy option then tap Settings.

Step 4: Scroll down and tap Accounts Center, and then tap Accounts.

Step 5: Tap the profile you would like to remove.

Step 6: Tap Remove Account.